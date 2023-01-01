Musée Memoire de la Terre

The parched and barren landscape around Tataouine can seem ancient, and it doesn't take a lot of imagination to picture dinosaurs wandering the area. This small museum, 2.5km south of town across the street from Hôtel Mabrouk, houses an interesting range of meteorites, fossils and dinosaur models – the area is made of Cretaceous rock and several important specimens were excavated near here, including an Iguanadon. There’s a large dinosaur sculpture on the hill above the museum.