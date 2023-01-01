Parc Djerba Explore

Three wildly disparate attractions – a museum of Islamic art, a heritage village and a reptile park – are on offer at this strange tourist attraction next to the Taguermes Lighthouse. The most popular element is 'Crocodile Island', an enclosure where semi-somnolent crocs recline on rocks in a large pool and are fed by keepers in a theatrical thrice-weekly spectacle. Even more impressive is the Lalla Hadria Museum, which showcases a world-class collection of calligraphy, costumes, ceramics, bronze work and carpets from Islamic countries.

Though well intentioned, the small heritage zone is underwhelming. It includes a hũch (house for an extended family built in the shape of a fort) with a makhzen dhiāf (greeting lodge), hanūt al fakh'khar (pottery workshop), matbakh (external kitchen), h'ovanet en'cīja (weaving hut) and mâassra (oil mill and press).

The large, modern whitewashed complex includes souvenir shops and a few restaurants and cafes.