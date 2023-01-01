Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum

Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous purpose-built structure next to the Zaouia of Sidi Zitouni about 200m from the town centre, it houses expertly curated and displayed exhibits on traditional Djerban life and culture. There are sections on costumes, the island's Jewish history, ceremonies, agriculture, the pottery industry, fishing and food. Labels in Arabic, French and English impart loads of fascinating facts and information.