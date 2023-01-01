The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they perform their bit of mercantile theatre: sitting on elevated thrones, they tout strings of fish handed to them by helpers. The bidders range from restaurant owners to local women buying for the family. Fishing is Djerba’s second-biggest money earner, and it can all get delightfully frenetic.

Close by, the spice market and the fruit and vegetable market are far more sedate.