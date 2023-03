This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which protrudes from the middle of the north coast 10km east of Houmt Souk (the peninsula is known as Flamingo Point because of the large number of flamingos that gather there in winter), and continues almost to the Taguermes Lighthouse. Unfortunately, pretty much all of the beach is for use by resort guests only.