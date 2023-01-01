Djerbahood

In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured stencils, paintings and graffiti covering the walls of buildings in the village's traditional whitewashed medina. Though subsequent years have seen many of the works fade, a wander around this open-air museum is still an inspiring and hugely enjoyable experience. The website has a downloadable map that aids exploration.