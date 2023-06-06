Shop
Unlike many resort towns in this region, Çeşme has retained a local population and flavour. Only 8km from the Greek island of Chios (Sakız), the town has a long seafront perfect for promenading, a magnificent castle built by the Genoese and a bustling merkez (commercial centre) with plenty of shops and cheap eateries. Popular with weekending İzmiris and with those who balk at the high prices and style overload at nearby Alaçatı, it's an excellent base for exploring the region.
Çeşme
Çeşme's majestic Genoese-built fortress dates from 1508 and was later repaired by order of Sultan Beyazıt II, son of Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror, in order…
Statue of Cezayirli Gazi Hasan Paşa
Çeşme
Facing the sea, with its back to the fortress, this statue shows the great Ottoman admiral (1713–90), who was sold into slavery but became a grand vizier…
Çeşme
North of Çeşme Fortress, this imposing but decommissioned 19th-century Greek Orthodox church, fully restored in 2012, is used for temporary exhibitions.
Çeşme
The modern belediye (municipality) building is located on Cumhuriyet Meydanı.
Çeşme
The great man is shown astride a horse in this large statue in Cumhuriyet Meydanı.