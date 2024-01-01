Statue of Cezayirli Gazi Hasan Paşa

Çeşme

Facing the sea, with its back to the fortress, this statue shows the great Ottoman admiral (1713–90), who was sold into slavery but became a grand vizier and was fleet commander during the Battle of Çeşme against the Russians. He is shown accompanied by his pet lion, which he supposedly brought back from Africa.

