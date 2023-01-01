Djebel Murdjadjo

Wherever you are in the city, there's no missing Murdjadjo, the wooded hill that dominates the skyline. The most obvious landmark is the fort of Santa Cruz, built by Spaniards in the late 16th century. The nearby Church of Santa Cruz (under renovation and closed at time of research) was built to commemorate the end of the 1849 cholera outbreak and is the scene of festivities each Easter. The best view of the city is from the hill's plateau

Although you can walk up there have been muggings on the route so it's better to either go in a group or take a taxi (around DA1000 from the city centre with waiting time).