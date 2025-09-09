Algeria spans more than 2 million sq km (over 900,000 sq miles). In the north, the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea and snow-capped mountains of the Tell Atlas feel worlds away from the vast, arid Sahara desert to the south. These varying climates make it a destination that can be enjoyed year-round or, depending on how you time your trip, you could experience it all at once.

Advertisement

Beach-goers looking for a Mediterranean holiday will find the best temperatures between May and October. However, those same months bring extreme heat to the south, making it the worst time to explore the Sahara’s infinite dunes, sandstone rock formations and Neolithic cave art. And as Algeria is still emerging as a tourist destination, there isn’t a notable high season, except in August when the entire Algerian diaspora return en masse for summer holidays.

Regardless of what draws you to Algeria, these are the best times to uncover North Africa’s best-kept secret.

Driving through the Tadrart, part of the Sahara in southeast Algeria. Dmitry Pichugin/Shutterstock

October to May is the best time for Saharan adventures

Weather in the Sahara from fall to spring: While temperatures vary across Algeria’s immense Sahara, daytime highs typically range from 20–35°C (68–95°F) and nighttime lows from 0–15°C (32–59°F). The end of spring sees much warmer temperatures, climbing as high as 45°C (104°F). In Djanet, March and April often bring stronger winds, making desert travel less comfortable, but not impossible.

Algeria has the largest share of the Sahara, which covers over 80% of the country, and no two corners of its expansive desert are the same. Endless ergs stretch further than the eye can see, fertile oases and palm groves offer a welcome respite, while ancient ksour (fortified settlements) echo centuries of trans-Saharan trade.

Djanet, often referred to as the jewel of the Sahara, has been the top tourist destination in Algeria for decades. Located in the southeast, it serves as the gateway to the famed Tassili n’Ajjer National Park – the largest in Africa – home to Mars-like red dunes and what has been dubbed the “greatest museum of prehistoric art in the world.” Visits to Djanet in winter are best spent exploring the Tadrart region or joining a camel trek in Tikobawin, as fall and spring can be too warm for their desert climates. During the hotter months, consider a trip to the oasis of Iherir, where you can swim in its cool waters, or visit the lost city of Sefar atop the Tassili n’Ajjer plateau.

Advertisement

Marsah Ben M'hidi beach, eastern Algeria, on a summer's day. Samere Fahim Photography/Getty Images

June to September is the best time for city breaks and seaside holidays

Weather in the north in summer: Algeria’s north comes alive in the summer, when locals flock to beach towns in droves and end long, sun-drenched days in restaurants and on cafe terraces. You’ll find daytime highs of 25–40°C (77–104°F) in cities like Algiers and Oran, with recent years having seen temperatures as high as 45°C (113°F). The capital is humid and sticky, so plan to offset its heat with some time by the beach.

Given Algeria’s proximity to Europe and its roughly 1200km (750-mile) stretch of Mediterranean coastline, one might expect the country to see a summer influx of foreigners, but that’s not the case. The majority of visitors to Algeria are part of its diaspora returning home to spend the summer visiting family and beach hopping. The lack of foreign tourists does not, however, mean the country’s beaches are empty – every shoreline is packed with people playing beach ball and dotted with parasols shading locals who migrate to the coast for weeks on end.

Visiting in July or August will have you immersed in a true Algerian summer, enjoying the pristine waters to the sound of rhythmic raï (Algerian folk music) and vendors selling mint tea, beignets and mhadjeb, a semolina-based savory pastry filled with sauteed tomato and onion. If crowds aren’t your thing, planning your trip during the shoulder season, perhaps in June or September, will help you avoid the masses.

June to September is also a great time to visit Algeria’s major cities like Algiers, Oran and Constantine. With schools closed and many people on vacation, they are full of people attending summer concert series, browsing busy night markets and gathering in lively restaurants.

Mosque of Emir Abdelkader in Constantine. Fares Makrouf/Getty Images

Ramadan brings quiet days and festive nights

Every year, Algerians observe Islam’s holy month, Ramadan, by fasting from sunrise to sunset. For a month, the country essentially shuts down during the daytime, with restaurants and cafes closed, and museums and shops adjusting their hours. If the inability to dine out during the day is a dealbreaker and you don’t want to adjust to the altered schedule, you may prefer to avoid visiting during this time.

If you’re open to visiting during Ramadan, it can be a great way to immerse yourself in Algerian life. Every evening, families join to break their fast, watching the nightly Ramadan soap operas before heading out to concerts or cultural events. If you’re worried about finding an invitation for iftar (the meal to break the fast), don’t be surprised if shopkeepers, taxi drivers or tour guides insist you join them for dinner. In Algiers, head to rue Didouche Mourad where tables filled with chorba (soup) and bourek (like spring rolls filled with beef or potato) line the street and 3000 people gather for the unforgettable experience of sharing iftar together.

Ramadan follows a lunar calendar, moving back 10 or 11 days each year. When it falls during warm weather, it can also be an excellent time for a beach holiday as many locals abstain from swimming, leaving the shoreline uncrowded.

Landscapes near Assekrem in the Sahara desert, Algeria. LOUIS-MICHEL DESERT/Shutterstock

The shoulder season is the best time for the ultimate Algeria trip

Some visitors to Algeria underestimate just how much there is to see and do. They plan to see the capital, Constantine and Djanet in one week, not knowing that this is barely enough time to see the latter. Given Algeria’s size, it is always better to spend more time in the country than less. If time permits, planning for a few weeks lets you experience both the north and the south in one trip.

If you do decide to see it all at once, spring and fall offer the best of both worlds. With temperatures ramping up after winter and cooling down after summer, both seasons provide ideal conditions for desert tourism, coastal holidays and mountain treks. October is still warm enough to take a dip in Oran, Jijel or Tipaza, then fly to Tamanrasset to watch the sunrise in Assekrem. May’s milder temperatures make it ideal to swim in the oases of Djanet then hop on a plane to Bejaia and hike through the mountains in Kabylie.