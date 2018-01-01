Welcome to Shenandoah National Park

One of the most spectacular national parks in the country, Shenandoah is like a new smile from nature: in spring and summer the wildflowers explode, in fall the leaves burn bright red and orange, and in winter a cold, starkly beautiful hibernation period sets in. White-tailed deer are a common sight and, if you're lucky, you might spot a black bear, bobcat or wild turkey. The park lies just 75 miles west of Washington, DC. With more than 500 miles of trails, including 101 miles of the Appalachian Trail, hikers should never get bored.

