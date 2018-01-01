Just across the wide mouth of the Tamsui River, where it pours into the sea, is this little waterfront village (八里; Bālǐ) with landscaped parks, boardwalks and bike paths running north and south.

Read More

A fun 10-minute ferry ride connects Tamsui with Bali, making it possible to visit both in one day. On weekends and holidays Bali is packed; try to come on a weekday.

The most popular activity is cycling, and there are many bike-hire shops right off the boat dock. Heading south towards Guandu offers open views of Tamsui framed by the Yangmingshan mountains, as well as Bali's own emerald volcanic Guanyinshan (which has its own hiking trails).

North, the paths run past a row of food stalls and a scrap of dark-sand beach, then through more landscaped parks and the 60-hectare Wazihwei Wetlands. Further along (3.5km from the pier) is the Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology.

Read Less