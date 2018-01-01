Welcome to Basseterre
Basseterre activities
St. Kitts Tour, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Option
In three hours, you can make the most of your time in port in St. Kitts and see some of the island’s best attractions and most beautiful sights on a panoramic tour shore excursion. First, you’ll drive to the city of Basseterre, where you’ll visit Independence Square, formerly known as Pall Mall Square, and have time to purchase a few gifts if you’d like.Then, continue along a scenic coastal road to Romney Manor, home of Caribelle Batik fabric. You can see the art of dyeing and drawing on Sea Island cotton and purchase dresses, wall hangings and other accessories at the on-site gift shop. Your next stop is Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO heritage site. The entrance fee required toward the continued restoration of this magnificent fortress is included in the tour price (if option selected). You’ll then enjoy another scenic drive to Port Zante, where your cruise ship is docked. Spend any extra time you have shopping and admiring the lovely view before getting back on your ship and leaving St. Kitts.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Basseterre for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Kitts Shore Excursion: Discover St Kitts Tour
On this St. Kitts shore excursion, you’ll start at the city of Basseterre and explore Independence Square; this former slave market is now a beautiful garden, flanked by colonial architecture from both England and France. You’ll also visit Romney Manor, site of the Caribelle Batik factory, which you can explore and tour at your leisure.You’ll see artisans dyeing sea cotton to create batik paintings and other handicrafts, and the on-site store provides you with great shopping deals.Your tour continues along to Frigate Bay, home to the island’s resorts and world-famous golf courses. You’ll be dropped off at one of the most exclusive beaches in the Caribbean for swimming. This St. Kitts cruise ship excursion concludes with transport to Port Zante where you'll board your ship.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Basseterre for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Kitts Shore Excursion: ATV Adventure
When your cruise ship pulls into the St Kitts port at Basseterre, you’ll be picked up and taken to the ATV shop to meet your expert guide. Receive a safety briefing and lesson on how to operate your ATV, and then fasten your helmet and goggles to begin your exciting off-road shore excursion! Follow your guide, who will tailor the tour to the comfort levels of your group, moving faster or slower depending on how you handle the ATV and terrain; both beginners and experienced riders are welcome. Get dirty and have a blast as you drive around the island, traveling down winding paths that will take you past sugar cane fields. While you zoom along the rolling hills of this volcanic island, see historical sites like an old sugar plantation, and learn about the history of sugar production on St Kitts. Then zip over to the Wingfield Estate, set in the foothills of the central mountain range. As you approach, admire the lush tropical gardens and learn about the plant life surrounding the historic estate. When you arrive, see the relics of the 17th-century estate's sugar- and rum-producing past; originally owned by one of US president Thomas Jefferson's ancestors, the estate is considered the first English settlement in the Caribbean. Then make your way over to Caribelle Batik, adjacent to Wingfield, to see where local artisans make batik — the Caribbean’s recognizable colorful fabric — in a variety of vibrant designs. You may purchase anything that you like. Please note that only some tours will visit the Batik due to possibly heavy traffic on the day of the tour.At the end of your visit to Caribelle Batik, follow your guide back through paradise to the ATV shop, from where you’ll be returned to the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Basseterre port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Kitts Island Tour
Your first stop is a visit to the capital city of Basseterre for a shopping stop. Basseterre, located on the southwestern coast of St. Kitts, is one of the oldest towns in the Eastern Caribbean. It features the historic Independence Square, St. George's Anglican Church and the Warner Park Sporting Complex.After exploring Basseterre, take a scenic island drive to Romney Manor; home of the Caribelle Batik former sugar plantation with some of the most beautiful gardens in the Caribbean. Explore and tour this area at your leisure.You will next visit Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, one of the best preserved historical fortifications in the Americas. At your leisure, learn about the history and culture of the Spanish, French, English, American, Dutch, Amerindians, Caribs and Arawaks. (Admission to the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park is $10.) Continuing your tour around the island, you will pass Dieppe Bay where the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea meet at the scenic Black Rocks, on the northeastern coast of St Kitts. Enjoy the sight of the beautiful, ebony cliffs that formed hundreds of years ago and see the remnant of Mt. Liamuiga, a 3,792-foot (1,156-meter) extinct volcano!Experience the history and culture of St. Kitts on this exclusive island tour.
St Kitts Scenic Railway Tour
Your luxurious railcar features a service bar, restroom and colorful artwork on the walls. The upper level has an open-air observation deck with breathtaking views of the majestic mountain ranges and lush sugar cane fields, and the lower level offers air-conditioned comfort and expansive vaulted windows. Take advantage of the complimentary specialty drinks served throughout the trip. See fields of sugar canes surrounding the railcar as the railway winds around the slopes of the remnant volcano Mt. Liamuiga. Discover the hidden black sand beach and overgrown plantation estates, and cross steel bridges, including one stretching 300 feet (90 meters) across a deep ravine. You will also pass many villages including the Mansion Village and Saddlers Village, surrounded by fields producing a range of fruit.The colorful narration of the history of Caribbean and St. Kitts includes tales of the “Last Railway in the West Indies,” which was used to transport sugar cane from the island’s sugar plantations to the sugar factory in Basseterre, St. Kitts capital city. You will also be entertained with folk songs and hymns by the St. Kitts Railway Choir.At the end of your train ride, transfer to a sightseeing bus to continue your 12-mile (19 km) journey along Island Main Road. The route passes under Brimstone Hill Fortress and through small villages and towns before returning to Basseterre.Please note: there is no reserved seating. All seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Brimstone Hill Fortress Half-Day Tour with Beach Visit
You will be picked up at your hotel or from Port Zante in an air-conditioned van or open-air safari which will take on a journey through the streets of Basseterre which boasts the finest examples of Georgian architecture in the Caribbean. The Circus, formally known as the Berkeley Memorial is modeled after the Piccadilly Circus in London, England. The green clock tower is a historic focal point, of the bustling commercial, financial and trading activity of the island’s capital. Journey to Independence Square, formerly known as Pall Mall Square, the former Slave Market. Heading North, the island main road will take you to the historic St. Georges Anglican Church. Visit the first Anglican Church built in the British Caribbean in Middle Island to view the tombs of Sir Thomas Warner, who landed at Old Road Bay. You will then journey west on the island’s main road, passing quaint villages such as Boyd’s Village and Challengers Village onto Bloody Point and Bloody River named in remembrance of the Carib Indians, the island’s first inhabitants. Another historical site is Old Road which was the first British town in the entire Caribbean. On the journey to Caribelle Batik on the left hand side of the road are stone petroglyphs, reminders of the Caribs. We will then visit Wingfield Estate and Romney Manor to see the magnificent old Saman tree which is more than 400 years old. Enjoy breathtaking views and capture the Island’s lush vegetation and verdant hills as you journey to the town of Sandy Point, the island’s second largest town. From the island main road, you will see the majestic Brimstone Hill Fortress. Turning right and driving upwards one can hear the sounds of birds and monkeys that live in the dense vegetation bordering the historical site. Brimstone Hill Fortress was built over a period of 104 years, starting in the late 16th century and was inducted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The 40-acre site occupies different levels and offers spectacular sites of neighboring Caribbean islands. Having stepped back in time at Brimstone Hill, take the excursion back to tropical reality as you meander through the beautiful landscape of the island. The tour will then proceed back to the capital city passing by an 18-hole golf course and stately homes on the slopes of the majestic hills in the background. Your tour will conclude with a stop at the top of Timothy Hill for a breathtaking view of the Frigate Bay affluent area. Then the tour will journey to South Friar’s Beach or Cockleshell Beach for the duration of 1-3 hours, depending on your request. There’s nothing like relaxing on the golden sandy beaches, listening to the waves gently lapping against the shoreline and sipping on a refreshing beverage in a tropical paradise. The scenic drive from the beach adventure to the cruise terminal will be approximately 20-30 minutes.