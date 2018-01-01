Brimstone Hill Fortress Half-Day Tour with Beach Visit

You will be picked up at your hotel or from Port Zante in an air-conditioned van or open-air safari which will take on a journey through the streets of Basseterre which boasts the finest examples of Georgian architecture in the Caribbean. The Circus, formally known as the Berkeley Memorial is modeled after the Piccadilly Circus in London, England. The green clock tower is a historic focal point, of the bustling commercial, financial and trading activity of the island’s capital. Journey to Independence Square, formerly known as Pall Mall Square, the former Slave Market. Heading North, the island main road will take you to the historic St. Georges Anglican Church. Visit the first Anglican Church built in the British Caribbean in Middle Island to view the tombs of Sir Thomas Warner, who landed at Old Road Bay. You will then journey west on the island’s main road, passing quaint villages such as Boyd’s Village and Challengers Village onto Bloody Point and Bloody River named in remembrance of the Carib Indians, the island’s first inhabitants. Another historical site is Old Road which was the first British town in the entire Caribbean. On the journey to Caribelle Batik on the left hand side of the road are stone petroglyphs, reminders of the Caribs. We will then visit Wingfield Estate and Romney Manor to see the magnificent old Saman tree which is more than 400 years old. Enjoy breathtaking views and capture the Island’s lush vegetation and verdant hills as you journey to the town of Sandy Point, the island’s second largest town. From the island main road, you will see the majestic Brimstone Hill Fortress. Turning right and driving upwards one can hear the sounds of birds and monkeys that live in the dense vegetation bordering the historical site. Brimstone Hill Fortress was built over a period of 104 years, starting in the late 16th century and was inducted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The 40-acre site occupies different levels and offers spectacular sites of neighboring Caribbean islands. Having stepped back in time at Brimstone Hill, take the excursion back to tropical reality as you meander through the beautiful landscape of the island. The tour will then proceed back to the capital city passing by an 18-hole golf course and stately homes on the slopes of the majestic hills in the background. Your tour will conclude with a stop at the top of Timothy Hill for a breathtaking view of the Frigate Bay affluent area. Then the tour will journey to South Friar’s Beach or Cockleshell Beach for the duration of 1-3 hours, depending on your request. There’s nothing like relaxing on the golden sandy beaches, listening to the waves gently lapping against the shoreline and sipping on a refreshing beverage in a tropical paradise. The scenic drive from the beach adventure to the cruise terminal will be approximately 20-30 minutes.