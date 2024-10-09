From its mountainous ridge and rich volcanic soil to the nearby ocean reef, Saint Kitts and Nevis in the northern Leewards of the Caribbean is teeming with natural land and water-based attractions and wildlife.

Being a mere 68 square miles (176 square km) in size means everything is conveniently close and easily accessible, whether you are on foot or driving around the countryside.

So whether you're looking to make an escape or make it your home away from home, Saint Kitts and Nevis is considered one of the safest places to visit in the Caribbean. This makes it a perfect destination that should be on your list of must-visit islands.

You'll hear music on the streets of Basetterre, not only during the St Kitts Music Festival. Andres Virviescas/Shutterstock

When should I go to St Kitts & Nevis?

No matter your interests, there’s never a bad time to visit St. Kitts and Nevis. For those who appreciate leisure and entertainment, the summer season is the perfect time to experience the Saint Kitts Music Festival (June 27 to 29). Visitors are treated to live performances of calypso, soca, reggae, and RnB.

Summer also offers the chance to participate in Nevis’ Culturama festival that runs July to August. Expect larger crowds and an uptick in hotel and flight prices. Christmas time is a great opportunity to visit to take part in carnival celebrations which coincides with holidays.

Hurricane season typically runs from June to November; September and October carry a higher likelihood of hurricanes due to increased humidity.

How much time should I spend in St Kitts & Nevis?

A week gives you plenty of time to properly explore both islands. But if you can afford to stay a little longer, you can choose to explore the island at your own pace, free from structured guided tours.

Now that you have decided to stay longer, travel up the northeastern coast to an area called Black Rocks, a captivating rock formation sculpted by the volcanic activity of Mount Liamuiga.

From there, you can venture all the way down the eastern coast to experience the scenic views at Timothy Hill located on the southeast peninsula, which is quite the lookout point. Definitely a must-see!

Is it easy to get in and around St Kitts & Nevis?

Due to the island's relatively small size (174 sq km), if you rent a car and drive without making any stops, it will take around 35 to 45 minutes to drive around the island. If you go down the peninsula, add another 15 minutes to that.

Public transportation via minibuses costs around EC$2.50 to EC$3.00 per person and serves most residential places in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

However, as a visitor, renting a car or hiring a taxi is better for getting to certain places such as the beaches or when you are on the island of Nevis. You can negotiate with your taxi operator – some may be willing to compromise on fixed prices.

If you are considering renting a car, as well as global brands here I’d recommend choosing a local outfit like C.R.S.K Car Rentals St. Kitts (phone +1 869-664-0221). Rates start at US$50 per day.

Ferry service between the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis is offered by several ferry operators and their schedule can vary based on the time of the week.

Hop over to also tour tranquil Nevis island on a local ferry. Hiral Gosalia/Getty Images

Top things to do in St Kitts & Nevis

Saint Kitts Scenic Railway

The Saint Kitts Scenic Railway, considered the last railway in the Caribbean. The 30-mile, roundtrip ride traverses the tropical landscape around the eastern side of the island.

Originally used to transport sugar from the plantation estates to the factory in the capital city of Basseterre during the early 1900s, this historic colonial era railway has been transformed into a popular tourist attraction. Prices for the scenic tours start at US$145 per adult and it’s best to book ahead of time to reserve your spot.

Paying respect to the island's history

It’s important to understand this island’s complex history. Recognizing the significant influence of the transatlantic slave trade on the individual cultures of each island, I aim to expand my understanding as a way to show respect, which is why I visit the National Museum of Saint Kitts and Fairview Great House and Botanical Garden.

The latter is the only remaining French plantation house. It offers a glimpse into 18th-century French plantation-style architecture, with exhibits that commemorate the lives of those who were once enslaved. The exhibit features informative displays that explain several artifacts.

Take a solo drive through the historic Old Road Town

For those who, like myself, enjoy solo drives to explore the island’s historic attractions, a scenic drive along the coastal roads is a treat. As you venture through the Old Road Town area on the western coast, keep an eye out for the remains of a 17th-century sugar mill at Wingfield Estate.

For those who prefer company, book a guided tour to see 17th-century Amerindian petroglyphs at Wingfield Estate. Hear the local folklore surrounding the legacy of Amerindian chief Tegreman. His ritual ground and village were once nestled in what is now known as Wingfield Manor Estate.

You’ll then discover the breathtaking gardens of Romney Manor nearby, where you can witness the majestic Saman tree. This remarkable tree is believed to be over four centuries old, making it the oldest living organism on the island. Romney Manor is also home to Caribelle Batik, a store that sells hand-printed fabrics using ancient techniques dating back 2,500 years.

Marvel at the remains of colonial history at Brimstone Hill Fortress. Gavin Hellier/Getty Images

Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park

Architectural and engineering wonder – the Brimstone Hill Fortress was built by enslaved Africans for the British colonizers. It’s located 30 minutes from the town of Basseterre. It dates back to 1690, with its main attraction being the citadel that sits at the very top of one of the Fortress' peaks.

Visit the museum located in the citadel and gain fascinating insight into the lives of soldiers and the enslaved Africans during the fortress’s construction. At the very top, the fortress opens up to a view of the city below.

Hiking active volcano Mount Liamuiga

Although it may seem daunting when initially looking up from the base to see the 3,793 foot ascent covered in thick rainforest vegetation, adding a hike up Mount Liamuiga (pronounced lie-ah-MEE-gah) to your itinerary is a must. Book a local guide for the two hour trek to the top.

Keep in mind that hiking Mount Liamuiga is physically demanding – you have to be physically fit before attempting it.

Visit the island of Nevis

It takes around 30 to 45 minutes to sail to the island of Nevis aboard the Caribe Express ferry, just one of several ferry options available from Basseterre to Charlestown. The ferry costs around EC$30 for adults and EC$20 for children. But, for something quicker, try the Islander Watersports Nevis which takes off at the closest point from Saint Kitts to the island of Nevis from the southeast peninsula.

Once you arrive in Nevis, take a dip in geothermal hot springs, locally known as "Bath Village”. Locals will tell you of its many healing properties. No trip to Nevis is complete without a visit to the beige-colored sands of Pinney's Beach.

It stretches for about 4 miles with relatively calm, crystalline waters that offer some level of privacy, depending on the chosen spot. There are plenty of beach bars to sample several of the island's Famous Belmont Estate rums (I’m partial to Gold Coconut Rum).

Take your tastebuds on a tour of the beach bars and restaurants for local cocktails and flavors. Shutterstock

My favorite things to do in St Kitts & Nevis

My favorite thing to do in St Kitts & Nevis is eat. In the morning, I start out right with a traditional breakfast of salted codfish and "Johnny cakes”, which are fluffy fried flour dough made from flour, water (or milk), baking powder, salt, and butter, then deep-fried to perfection.

For lunch, I always head to the Happy Endings Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge located at the corner of Low and Main Street in Charlestown, St Kitts and Nevis. The menu is filled with Creole dishes like stewed oxtail, turkey or pork. The sweet chilli chicken is served with mashed potatoes, rice and peas or fried rice.

Don’t forget to try the coconut dumplings, stewed saltfish, and fried plantains - the island's national dish.

For dinner, I like to enjoy some juicy, freshly grilled lobster at an affordable seafood restaurant? Check out Spratt Net Bar & Grill, located on Old Town Road northwest of the capital city. This restaurant features live music and is open from Wednesday to Sunday.

The nightlife at The Strip, “De Strip” in Frigate Bay just south of Basseterre, comes alive with many flocking to the strip of beach bars and restaurants. Join in the fun with a pint of locally brewed Carib beer, one of the more popular beers for Kittitians. You can grab a drink at Mr. X’s Shiggidy Shack & Grill, one of the more popular bars in the area.

How much money do I need for Saint Kitts & Nevis?

Saint Kitts and Nevis can be seen as a reasonably priced place to visit, but it ultimately depends on the type of experience you’re after. For example, this country's food and clothing costs can be notably higher than in many other Caribbean islands since a significant portion of its products are imported.

• Hotel or guesthouse room: US$50-US$75

• Room in an apartment for two (eg Airbnb): US$37-US$347

• Public transport: EC$2.30-EC$5

• Coffee: EC$7-EC$8

• Sandwich: EC$5-EC$10

• Dinner for two: EC$110

• Local beer/pint at the bar: US$2.20-US$6