St Kitts Shore Excursion: ATV Adventure

When your cruise ship pulls into the St Kitts port at Basseterre, you’ll be picked up and taken to the ATV shop to meet your expert guide. Receive a safety briefing and lesson on how to operate your ATV, and then fasten your helmet and goggles to begin your exciting off-road shore excursion! Follow your guide, who will tailor the tour to the comfort levels of your group, moving faster or slower depending on how you handle the ATV and terrain; both beginners and experienced riders are welcome. Get dirty and have a blast as you drive around the island, traveling down winding paths that will take you past sugar cane fields. While you zoom along the rolling hills of this volcanic island, see historical sites like an old sugar plantation, and learn about the history of sugar production on St Kitts. Then zip over to the Wingfield Estate, set in the foothills of the central mountain range. As you approach, admire the lush tropical gardens and learn about the plant life surrounding the historic estate. When you arrive, see the relics of the 17th-century estate's sugar- and rum-producing past; originally owned by one of US president Thomas Jefferson's ancestors, the estate is considered the first English settlement in the Caribbean. Then make your way over to Caribelle Batik, adjacent to Wingfield, to see where local artisans make batik — the Caribbean’s recognizable colorful fabric — in a variety of vibrant designs. You may purchase anything that you like. Please note that only some tours will visit the Batik due to possibly heavy traffic on the day of the tour.At the end of your visit to Caribelle Batik, follow your guide back through paradise to the ATV shop, from where you’ll be returned to the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Basseterre port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.