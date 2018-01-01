Welcome to St Kitts & Nevis
But if the pair offer much that’s similar, they differ in the details. St Kitts is larger and feels that way, from bustling Basseterre and mighty Brimstone Hill Fortress to the party strip and resorts of Frigate Bay. New roads and tourist development have generated additional verve and excitement.
Across the Narrows, tranquil Nevis is a neater package, anchored by a single volcanic mountain buttressed by a handful of beaches and a tiny colonial capital, Charlestown. Nature walks take you to verdant upper reaches of the peak. History here centers on the big names of British admiral Horatio Nelson and US founding father Alexander Hamilton.
St. Kitts Tour, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Option
In three hours, you can make the most of your time in port in St. Kitts and see some of the island’s best attractions and most beautiful sights on a panoramic tour shore excursion. First, you’ll drive to the city of Basseterre, where you’ll visit Independence Square, formerly known as Pall Mall Square, and have time to purchase a few gifts if you’d like.Then, continue along a scenic coastal road to Romney Manor, home of Caribelle Batik fabric. You can see the art of dyeing and drawing on Sea Island cotton and purchase dresses, wall hangings and other accessories at the on-site gift shop. Your next stop is Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO heritage site. The entrance fee required toward the continued restoration of this magnificent fortress is included in the tour price (if option selected). You’ll then enjoy another scenic drive to Port Zante, where your cruise ship is docked. Spend any extra time you have shopping and admiring the lovely view before getting back on your ship and leaving St. Kitts.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Basseterre for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Kitts Shore Excursion: Discover St Kitts Tour
On this St. Kitts shore excursion, you’ll start at the city of Basseterre and explore Independence Square; this former slave market is now a beautiful garden, flanked by colonial architecture from both England and France. You’ll also visit Romney Manor, site of the Caribelle Batik factory, which you can explore and tour at your leisure.You’ll see artisans dyeing sea cotton to create batik paintings and other handicrafts, and the on-site store provides you with great shopping deals.Your tour continues along to Frigate Bay, home to the island’s resorts and world-famous golf courses. You’ll be dropped off at one of the most exclusive beaches in the Caribbean for swimming. This St. Kitts cruise ship excursion concludes with transport to Port Zante where you'll board your ship.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Basseterre for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Full Island Panoramic Tour of St Kitts
This tour picks you up from your hotel (if applicable) and meets at Port Zante, where we board our well-maintained, air conditioned vans. We make way through the center of town, pointing out the Berkeley Memorial and home of the circus, reminiscent of Piccadilly Square. We continue to Independence Square, formerly called Pal Mal Square, where the slaves were bought and sold in public auction back in the 1600 and 1700's. Your guide will point outt the Catholic Cathedral and the Anglican church, dating back to 1670. We drive by the War Memorial, The Birds Nest, Bloody Point, Carving Of De Rocks, Wingfield Estate and an old sugar plantation dating back to the 1700's. We'll explore the property and the still-standing buildings and read up the how sugar was produced. Next, we go to the start of the rain forest and to Romney Manor, home of the botanical gardens and Caribelle Batik. We have a half hour to walk the grounds and take in the stunning photo opportunities. After a stop in Romney Manor, we'll make way to the Brimstone Hill Fortress, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Eastern Caribbean, where you have 45 minutes to explore this magnificent site. The Black Rocks on the Atlantic side of the island is next. We take in this natural phenomenon where the lava from the volcano erupted and made its way to the Atlantic Ocean.The last stop is Timothy Hill, the most photographed site of the island. This is where you have the Atlantic Ocean on your left and the Caribbean Sea on the right. No trip to St Kitts is complete until you view this breathtaking spot.
St Kitts Deluxe Catamaran Snorkeling Tour With Lunch
Board your Luxury Catamaran in Port Zante, adjacent to the cruise pier. After a short safety briefing, the real fun begins!Relax as you sail across the turquoise waters of St Kitts & Nevis to a secluded cove on the southeast peninsula, with the unusual name of Shitten Bay (the 17th century English name for the Acacia trees that grow on the hillsides).Donning the supplied snorkel gear, you enter the water by the comfortable stars, and explore the finest snorkeling spot in the area, where colorful marine life is abundant. A friendly crew member will be happy to help you if you are less experienced and even first timers. After snorkeling, grab a refreshing drink from the open bar, and enjoy a delicious buffet lunch featuring island flavors. Feel the breeze caress you as the crew cranks up the tunes that sets up a real Caribbean vibe as you sail back along the coast to port.The catamarans feature state of the art bathrooms, sunning nets, plenty of seating space, music, and a fully stocked bar. A friendly crew is always on hand to make the sail a superb experience. Be sure to bring your own towels and plenty of sunscreen. Alcoholic beverages are only served after the snorkel portion of the tour.If you arrive by Cruise ship, a representative will meet you at the end of the pier to escort you on the short walk to your Catamaran.
St Kitts Mini Speedboat Snorkel Adventure
Experience the beaches and coves of St Kitts southeast peninsula in a safe and fun mini powerboat where no boating experience is necessary. Your tour will begin with pickup from most hotels. Once at the beach, your guide will give you a safety briefing before your climb aboard your personal watercraft.Once aboard, open up the throttle as you skim over the water along the sheltered southeast peninsula. Stop to snorkel in the crystal clear waters and view the rich marine life. Perhaps stop at a tiny beach inaccessible by land or by larger boats, before heading back to Frigate Bay Beach for refreshments. Then, either reboard your included land transport back to your hotel or chill out on the beach and return independently later.The boats are designed for double occupancy. Two boats are enough for a family of 4. If you are traveling alone then you may be paired with another single, or if available, you may be given a boat of your own.
St Kitts Shore Excursion: ATV Adventure
When your cruise ship pulls into the St Kitts port at Basseterre, you’ll be picked up and taken to the ATV shop to meet your expert guide. Receive a safety briefing and lesson on how to operate your ATV, and then fasten your helmet and goggles to begin your exciting off-road shore excursion! Follow your guide, who will tailor the tour to the comfort levels of your group, moving faster or slower depending on how you handle the ATV and terrain; both beginners and experienced riders are welcome. Get dirty and have a blast as you drive around the island, traveling down winding paths that will take you past sugar cane fields. While you zoom along the rolling hills of this volcanic island, see historical sites like an old sugar plantation, and learn about the history of sugar production on St Kitts. Then zip over to the Wingfield Estate, set in the foothills of the central mountain range. As you approach, admire the lush tropical gardens and learn about the plant life surrounding the historic estate. When you arrive, see the relics of the 17th-century estate's sugar- and rum-producing past; originally owned by one of US president Thomas Jefferson's ancestors, the estate is considered the first English settlement in the Caribbean. Then make your way over to Caribelle Batik, adjacent to Wingfield, to see where local artisans make batik — the Caribbean’s recognizable colorful fabric — in a variety of vibrant designs. You may purchase anything that you like. Please note that only some tours will visit the Batik due to possibly heavy traffic on the day of the tour.At the end of your visit to Caribelle Batik, follow your guide back through paradise to the ATV shop, from where you’ll be returned to the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Basseterre port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.