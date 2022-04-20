Nevis

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Pinneys Beach Nevis

Getty Images

Overview

There's nothing showy about Nevis, St Kitts' sweet and unhurried sister island, where blissfully uncrowded beaches fringe a forested interior that rises to the majestic, often cloud-shrouded Mt Nevis (3182ft). Sprinkled with rustic charm and infused with a keen historical awareness and appreciation, Nevis is a very different place to its bigger, brasher neighbor, and while many visitors come here just for the day, those in the know try to stay longer.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Botanical Gardens of Nevis

    Botanical Gardens of Nevis

    Nevis

    It's easy to spend a couple of hours wandering around this enchanting symphony of orchids, palms, water-lily ponds, bamboo groves and other global flora…

  • Lovers Beach

    Lovers Beach

    Nevis

    Curtained off by sea grapes, mile-long Lovers Beach charms with white sands and an untamed beauty. Its lack of facilities keeps it nearly deserted;…

  • Pinney’s Beach

    Pinney’s Beach

    Nevis

    This 3-mile-long stretch of golden-gray sand along the west coast has decent snorkeling right offshore. The northern end is punctuated by the massive Four…

  • Museum of Nevis History

    Museum of Nevis History

    Nevis

    American statesman Alexander Hamilton (1757–1804) was many things in his short life: soldier, lawyer, author of the Federalist Papers, US founding father,…

  • Eden Brown Estate

    Eden Brown Estate

    Nevis

    On the remote east coast, this ruined 18th-century sugar plantation has the dubious distinction of being Nevis’ most haunted site. The grounds are open…

  • Nisbet Beach

    Nisbet Beach

    Nevis

    This Atlantic-facing beach near the airport is a divine palm-lined strip of soft white sand, but windy conditions can make the sea quite choppy. An…

  • Bath Hotel

    Bath Hotel

    Nevis

    Built in 1778, this venerable hilltop structure lays claim to the title of 'first hotel in the Caribbean' and was the hub of Nevisian social life through…

  • Jewish Cemetery

    Jewish Cemetery

    Nevis

    The modest cemetery is all that’s left of the Jewish legacy that has its roots in the early 18th century, when scores of Jews arrived on Nevis' shores…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From botanical gardens and old sugar mill ruins to rainforests and a volcanic peak, Nevis draws travelers looking for both exploration and relaxation.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Nevis

Filter by interest:

Beach chairs and umbrellas set on Pinney Beach, one of the nicest beaches on the small Caribbean island of Nevis. 523662802 one person:CB2, marine scene:CB2, recreation:CB2, travel:CB2, Nevis:CB2, travel & tourism:CB2

Activities

The top 10 things to do in Nevis

Jan 8, 2024 • 6 min read

Read more articles