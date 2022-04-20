Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
There's nothing showy about Nevis, St Kitts' sweet and unhurried sister island, where blissfully uncrowded beaches fringe a forested interior that rises to the majestic, often cloud-shrouded Mt Nevis (3182ft). Sprinkled with rustic charm and infused with a keen historical awareness and appreciation, Nevis is a very different place to its bigger, brasher neighbor, and while many visitors come here just for the day, those in the know try to stay longer.
Nevis
It's easy to spend a couple of hours wandering around this enchanting symphony of orchids, palms, water-lily ponds, bamboo groves and other global flora…
Nevis
Curtained off by sea grapes, mile-long Lovers Beach charms with white sands and an untamed beauty. Its lack of facilities keeps it nearly deserted;…
Nevis
This 3-mile-long stretch of golden-gray sand along the west coast has decent snorkeling right offshore. The northern end is punctuated by the massive Four…
Nevis
American statesman Alexander Hamilton (1757–1804) was many things in his short life: soldier, lawyer, author of the Federalist Papers, US founding father,…
Nevis
On the remote east coast, this ruined 18th-century sugar plantation has the dubious distinction of being Nevis’ most haunted site. The grounds are open…
Nevis
This Atlantic-facing beach near the airport is a divine palm-lined strip of soft white sand, but windy conditions can make the sea quite choppy. An…
Nevis
Built in 1778, this venerable hilltop structure lays claim to the title of 'first hotel in the Caribbean' and was the hub of Nevisian social life through…
Nevis
The modest cemetery is all that’s left of the Jewish legacy that has its roots in the early 18th century, when scores of Jews arrived on Nevis' shores…
Best Things to Do
From botanical gardens and old sugar mill ruins to rainforests and a volcanic peak, Nevis draws travelers looking for both exploration and relaxation.Read article
Filter by interest: