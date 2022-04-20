Overview

There's nothing showy about Nevis, St Kitts' sweet and unhurried sister island, where blissfully uncrowded beaches fringe a forested interior that rises to the majestic, often cloud-shrouded Mt Nevis (3182ft). Sprinkled with rustic charm and infused with a keen historical awareness and appreciation, Nevis is a very different place to its bigger, brasher neighbor, and while many visitors come here just for the day, those in the know try to stay longer.