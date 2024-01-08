While its sister island of St Kitts might be more well known, Nevis delivers a tropical retreat filled with wellness experiences, natural beauty and historical sites worth exploring. Together, these Caribbean islands in the West Indies form one country, separated by a 2-mile channel.

From botanical gardens and old sugar mill ruins to rainforests and a volcanic peak, Nevis draws travelers looking for both exploration and relaxation amidst a lush landscape where monkeys run wild, rum flows smoothly and sunsets cap off the day.

1. Dip in the Bath Hotel Hot Springs

Built in 1778, the Bath Hotel in Charlestown was once a playground for the rich and famous who visited to dip into the therapeutic, hot-spring baths, thanks to the island’s abundance of geothermal energy. While the hotel itself isn’t open to tourists, visitors can take a dip in the springs free of charge, no reservation required.

The mineral-infused water reaches temperatures of 40–42°C (104–108°F), and locals swear by it to relieve aches, pains and chronic conditions such as gout and rheumatism.

Local tip: Be prepared – some residents like to bathe in the buff. And plan to bring a few dollars in cash to tip the attendant who offers you a hand towel from the Bare Necessities stand next to the bath.

Adventurers will love the challenging hike to the top of Nevis Peak © Sean Pavone / Getty Images

2. Hike Nevis Peak

If you’re up for the challenge, conquer this iconic 985m (3,232ft) volcanic peak, located in the center of the island. This once-in-a-lifetime experience delivers worth-the-effort views from the top – especially if you’re lucky enough to reach the top when there’s a break in its cloudy halo.

While you can climb Nevis Peak year-round if conditions are good, climbing during the drier season (December to April) increases the chance of a less slippery, less muddy experience.

Local tip: It’s definitely more of a grueling climb through the rainforest than a leisurely hike, and you’ll be pulling yourself up the steep incline by ropes and roots. Plan for three to four hours to ascend and descend. Opt for a local to guide (who will likely provide gloves), bring sturdy hiking shoes or boots and be prepared for a muddy trek.

3. Attend local festivals and special events

With a year-round average temperature of 26°C (79°F), Nevis offers a slate of fair-weather events. In March, swimmers from around the world plunge into a 4km (2.5-mile) journey in the Cross Channel Swim across the Narrows, the waterway between Nevis and St Kitts.

In the summer (late June/early July), savor the Mango Festival, which showcases some of Nevis’ 44 mango varieties through creative culinary activities including food tours, mango-cocktail bar crawls and cooking demonstrations.

Culturama (slated for July 25–August 6, 2024) marks its 50th year celebrating Nevisian arts and culture. September ushers in the challenging Nevis Marathon featuring half- and full marathons, plus 5km and 10km events.

Don't miss the famous Killer Bee cocktail from Sunshine's © EQRoy / Shutterstock

4. Quench your thirst with a tropical cocktail

Born out of resourcefulness during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kendie’s Kick is a passionfruit-and-tamarind rum drink that packs a kick. The award-winning mixologist, Kendie Williams, fell short on ingredients during the pandemic and created this signature cocktail with what she had on hand.

Find this thirst-quencher at On the Dune, Four Seasons’ open-air, oceanfront restaurant – open to both resort guests and the general public. If you prefer a more casual place, head to Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill on Pinney’s Beach for its famous Killer Bee cocktail.

5. Cycle the island

At just 93 sq km (36 sq miles), Nevis boasts one 32km-long (20-mile) main circular road, promising a scenic but challenging ride. Hard-core cyclists might enjoy the hills and steep inclines along the way (especially inland), passing by historic sites and through small villages.

But if you’re looking for a somewhat more leisurely ride, consider a partial cycling adventure along the gradually sloped western coast. The paved roads must serve both vehicles and bicycles, as there’s no dedicated bike lane.

Local tip: Head out in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler. You can rent a bike from local vendors (such as Nevis Adventure Tours or Bike Nevis/Wheel World Cycle Shop) or ask your hotel to arrange bike rental.

The Botanical Gardens of Nevis are a wonder for plant lovers © Robert Harding / Getty Images

6. Stroll through the Botanical Gardens of Nevis

Just a 10-minute drive inland from Charlestown, Nevis’ capital, this tranquil oasis bursts with tropical plants including palms, bromeliads and crotons.

Stroll along orchid-lined walkways, find your Zen at water-lily ponds, spot Asian sculptures sprinkled throughout the garden and visit with brilliant green parrots in the Rainforest Conservatory.

If you came to Nevis to relax and soak in natural beauty, make this a must-see stop. The gardens, which cost US$17/adult, maintain seasonal hours, so check the website before visiting.

Detour: Since the gardens are located near the Montpelier Plantation, plan to enjoy lunch at this boutique hotel before or after your garden visit. Grab a table at Indigo, the poolside eatery, for casual island dining. You can even make a meal out of their grazing menu, featuring bites like the fried calamari and shrimp duo, conch fritters and vegetable-root chips.

7. Dig into island history with a guided tour

While you can visit the island’s historical sites on your own, consider taking a guided tour from one of the local vendors. (According to Nevis Tourism Authority, their taxi drivers – including Ford Parris, Andrew “Hollywood” Nisbet, and Baba Tyson – are trained tour guides.)

They’ll fill you in on local history, folklore, island trivia and a bit of gossip along the way. You might stop at historical sites such as:

Golden Rock Plantation Inn – a 19th-century sugar mill turned boutique hotel

St Thomas’ Lowland Church – the Caribbean's inaugural Anglican Church, built in 1643

Cottle Church – the region’s first integrated church, built in 1824

Eden Brown Estate – originally a sugar plantation, built around 1740

Nevisian Heritage Village – buildings depicting Nevisian society dating from the Carib era

8. Soak up the sun on Pinney’s Beach

This popular spot stretches roughly 3 miles along Nevis’ western coast. With coconut palms dotting the beach, soft sand cushioning your feet and tranquil blue waters lapping the shoreline, this public beach invites you to stay and play for hours.

When you need respite from the sun (or you just want to grab drinks or a bite to eat), you’ll find bars and restaurants dotting the shore, including Turtle Time Beach Bar & Grill, Zanzi Bar Nevis, or Lime Beach Bar.

You’ll also find vendors along the beach that can arrange water sports activities (like kayaking) and beach chair rentals.

9. Eat local

From casual eateries to fine dining, you’ll find worth-the-visit culinary spots for every taste. For a unique outdoor dining experience, pop in for lunch at Nevis Heritage Café located in Nevisian Heritage Village.

Local Sofia Wallace opened this quaint spot in early 2023, cooking up traditional Nevisian fare like mango coleslaw, fried plantains and bull foot soup.

For a “rustic beach house meets island vibe,” enjoy the seaside-inspired setting of Drift Restaurant in Newcastle Bay, thanks to husband-and-wife team Mark and Vikki Fuller at the helm. You might even be treated to live music from local musicians.

And for an elegant fine-dining experience, reserve a table at Four Seasons’ EsQuilina for fresh-caught seafood and local ingredients (think red snapper and papaya). Or try The Rocks for alfresco dining – perched atop jungle hills with breathtaking views – located in the beautiful, historic Golden Rock Inn.

10. Visit the Alexander Hamilton Museum

After the Broadway musical Hamilton hit the stage, people discovered that Alexander Hamilton’s story began on Nevis. In fact, this Founding Father and first US Secretary of the Treasury spent his first seven to nine years here.

Located in Charlestown, the Museum of Nevis History tells Hamilton’s story through educational exhibits on this 1st-floor museum, with a US$10 per person entry fee.

At this historic, two-story building (known as Hamilton House), visitors learn about Hamilton’s formative years as a Nevisian through his later years when he became a notable American political figure.