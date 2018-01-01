Welcome to Nevis
There's nothing brash about this sweet and unhurried island, whose blissfully uncrowded beaches fringe a forested interior that rises to majestic, often cloud-shrouded, Mt Nevis (3182ft). The coastal lowlands support bougainvillea, hibiscus and other flowering bushes that attract numerous hummingbirds. It's this lush landscape that makes Nevis so popular with bikers, hikers, birders and other nature and outdoor fans. History buffs, meanwhile, can snoop around the legacy of Horatio Nelson and Alexander Hamilton.
Top experiences in Nevis
Nevis activities
Catamaran Party Cruise to Nevis from St Kitts
Enjoy a breathtaking day on the ocean with a cruise to Nevis, St. Kitts’ sister island. Sailing away on a 52-foot (15-meter) catamaran, you will have the chance to go on a snorkeling adventure with snorkeling equipment provided. Back on board, listen to the music and grab a few drinks from the full bar before lunch. Your sail continues until you reach a select Nevis beach to enjoy a barbecue lunch. Spend a few hours on the beach and enjoy the beautiful views of St. Kitts and Mt. Nevis.Bring plenty of sunscreen, towels and a beach cover-up and don't forget your camera to capture these once in a lifetime memories. After your time on the Nevis beach, enjoy the scenic trip back to St. Kitts.
Private Sailing Charter in St Kitts
Half Day Sails: Choose between the morning sail from 9am to 12:30pm, and an afternoon sail from 2pm to 5:30pm. Both sails include a welcome glass of champagne and an open bar full of top shelf spirits, wine, local beer, signature rum punch and non-alcoholic beverages. Relax with a cocktail in hand and savor the various complimentary hor d'oeuvres including home-made New York cheesecake or brownies. You will sail the coast of St Kitts, stopping at a private mooring to snorkel. After snorkeling you will put the breeze to your back and return to the pier, taking with you a lifetime of wonderful memories.Full Day Sail:The tour departs from the pier at 9am where you will be greeted with a welcome glass of champagne. Throughout the day you will have access to the open bar with top shelf spirits,wine, local beer, signature rum punch and non-alcoholic beverages and multiple hor d'oeuvres. You sail the coast of St Kitts, stop at a private mooring to snorkel, have hor d'oeuvres, then sail over to Nevis where you can enjoy lunch at one of the local beach restaurants, or have a world famous “Killer Bee” at Sunshine’s if you'd like. After lunch you will head back to the pier in St Kitts full of wonderful memories.
Nevis Plantation and Beach Experience from St Kitts
Your tour will begin after meeting your guide at Port Zante where you will board a luxury private power catamaran for this tour only.Once in Nevis, you will board an air-conditioned van for a panoramic tour of the island, with lush tropical vegetation and spectacular vistas of the Caribbean Sea. Stop to view Hamilton House, birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, first secretary of the Treasury in the United States. Leaving Charlestown, your guide will connect facts from Nevis' rich heritage to the beautiful scenes that unfold around you. Next there will be a photo stop at St Thomas Lowland Church, dating back to 1643 and still in with stunning vistas back across the sea to St Kitts.Next, stop at Nisbet Plantation Great House. The plantation dates from the 18th century, and was the home of Fanny Nisbet; who in 1778 married Admiral (then lieutenant) Horatio Nelson here in Nevis. Now a 6 star hotel, the great house and grounds are beautifully preserved. Stroll along broad avenue of palms leading to the beach, or just sit back and enjoy the stunning ocean views.Next, head back to Pinney's Beach for a Caribbean-style lunch at a beach side restaurant. Sip a delicious rum or fruit punch and relax on the beach in comfort in your reserved beach chair looking back on beautiful St Kitts. You can also enjoy a refreshing swim in the crystal clear water. After your beach time you will reboard your private power catamaran for the return journey to Port Zante, enjoying a complementary beverage on the way.
Nevis Full-Day Island Tour from St Kitts
Your expedition around the Nevis Island begins when you leave the ferry at St. Kitts. Your professional tour guide will meet you for your 45-minute inter-island ferry tour around Nevis.Your guide will introduce you to the Old Bath House, most famous for its thermal bath spring. Next, you will visit historic attractions and museums such as the Museum of Nevis, to explore the history of Nevis and the life of Alexander Hamilton, who was born in Nevis. You’ll also see St. John’s Anglican Church, built in 1830, where Lord Nelson and Fanny Nisbet were married. Explore more of the history of Nevis as you discover the sites of old plantations which are now resorts. Nevis features a 3,232-foot (985-meter) extinct volcano, surrounded by tropical rainforests and sandy beaches.Your guide will then take you to the 7-acre (3-hectare) Botanical Gardens where you will see the beautifully landscaped gardens, fountains, rainforest conservatory and Mayan-style sculptures. Lastly, have lunch (own expense) and do a little shopping before taking the ferry back to St. Kitts. The Nevis Island Tour is an enjoyable way to spend the day exploring the “Queen of the Caribees!”Please Note: entrance fees to the Museums/Botanical Gardens are not included.
Volcano Crater Hiking Tour in St Kitts
Your excursion begins with a 1-hour drive by Land Rover to the base of Mt. Liamuiga, a 3,792-foot (1,156-meter) extinct volcano which forms the western part of the island of St. Kitts. You will begin your journey to Mt. Liamuiga with a vigorous 2.5-hour hike up the mountain and through the rainforest, observing giant forest trees, beautiful flowers and swinging vines. Your tour guide will point out different plants and animal life on the island. At the top, view the entire island, the beautiful Caribbean Sea and neighboring islands including St. Barts and Nevis. Next, your guide will set you up with a picnic lunch. After lunch, walk back down to the trail base where the Land Rover is parked and head back to your St. Kitts hotel. Please Note: sneakers, long pants required. Individuals should be in good physical condition.
St Kitts Full Day Catamaran to Nevis
Starting from Port Zante Marina, adjacent to the Cruise Pier, board your state-of-the-art catamaran and se sail down the breathtaking South-east Peninsula of St Kitts After a leisurely sail, The crew will drop the anchor in the quaintly named Shitten Bay ( the 17th century English word for the Acacia trees that grow there) At anchor, don the supplied snorkel gear to enter the crystal clear waters to explore the huge boulders and view the rich marine life, including snappers, damsels, trumpet fish, angelfish, and several species of parrot-fish. After your snorkel, sit back and enjoy a delicious rum punch or other beverage from the open bar as you sail to the beautiful sister island of Nevis. While in Nevis, enjoy picturesque Pinney's Beach. swim, relax or perhaps stroll down to the Four Seasons Resort and shop in their boutique or visit the famous Sunshine’s beach Bar and sample their signature Killer Bee cocktail . Then rejoin your fellow guests, as your crew cranks up the tunes and ensures that everyone is supplied with their beverage of choice as you sail back to the marina in a real Caribbean party VibeYour attentive crew serves complimentary beverages throughout the tour. Wear a swimsuit and bring a towel and adequate sun protection. Alcoholic beverages are only served after the snorkel portion of the tour.