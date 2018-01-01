Nevis Plantation and Beach Experience from St Kitts

Your tour will begin after meeting your guide at Port Zante where you will board a luxury private power catamaran for this tour only.Once in Nevis, you will board an air-conditioned van for a panoramic tour of the island, with lush tropical vegetation and spectacular vistas of the Caribbean Sea. Stop to view Hamilton House, birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, first secretary of the Treasury in the United States. Leaving Charlestown, your guide will connect facts from Nevis' rich heritage to the beautiful scenes that unfold around you. Next there will be a photo stop at St Thomas Lowland Church, dating back to 1643 and still in with stunning vistas back across the sea to St Kitts.Next, stop at Nisbet Plantation Great House. The plantation dates from the 18th century, and was the home of Fanny Nisbet; who in 1778 married Admiral (then lieutenant) Horatio Nelson here in Nevis. Now a 6 star hotel, the great house and grounds are beautifully preserved. Stroll along broad avenue of palms leading to the beach, or just sit back and enjoy the stunning ocean views.Next, head back to Pinney's Beach for a Caribbean-style lunch at a beach side restaurant. Sip a delicious rum or fruit punch and relax on the beach in comfort in your reserved beach chair looking back on beautiful St Kitts. You can also enjoy a refreshing swim in the crystal clear water. After your beach time you will reboard your private power catamaran for the return journey to Port Zante, enjoying a complementary beverage on the way.