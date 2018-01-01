Welcome to Charlestown

The ferry from St Kitts docks right in charismatic Charlestown, Nevis’ toy-town-sized capital whose narrow streets are steeped in colonial history and lined with both brightly painted gingerbread Victorians and Georgian stone buildings. It's well worth strolling up and down the main street with its banks, businesses, tourist office, bars and restaurants. At night the town all but shuts down. The closest beach, lovely Pinney's, is about 1.5 miles north of Charlestown.