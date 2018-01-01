Welcome to Silhouette

Silhouette is the pyramid-shaped island you see looming on the horizon from Beau Vallon on Mahé. With steep forested mountain peaks rising from the ocean above stunning palm-shaded beaches, Silhouette is a truly magnificent island hideaway, though only 20km north of Mahé. The highest point is Mt Dauban (740m), and there are some truly wild stretches of beach at Anse Mondon, Anse Lascar, Anse Patate and Grand Barbe. Silhouette is famed for its biological diversity and it's home to a variety of unique habitats and ecosystems. There's a small research station based in the village of La Passe that focuses on the conservation of giant tortoises and the monitoring of sea turtles and bats.