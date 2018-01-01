Beau Vallon, 3km from Victoria on Mahé's northwest coast, has the island's longest and, some would say, best beach. While it may be overbuilt by Seychellois standards, you'll find it remarkably low-key and quiet if you've experienced other tropical destinations. The seaside ambience, with fishers selling fresh fish late in the afternoon in the shade of takamaka trees, adds a dash of real life.

North of Beau Vallon, there's some great scenery up the coast to Glacis and North Point. With your own wheels, it's a scenic drive on a narrow road that hugs the coastline, with intermittent, lovely views over secluded coves at the foot of the cliffs.

West of Beau Vallon, the coastal road passes Bel Ombre, which has some good accommodation options and a little fishing harbour, and ends at Danzil, where La Scala restaurant lies. From there, you can walk to Anse Major. Ah, Anse Major…

