Welcome to Ziguinchor
With its old houses, tree-lined streets and busy markets, this former colonial centre exudes real atmosphere. It's worth spending a night or two here to feel the pulse of this tropical, mangrove-fringed city before rushing off to the coast.
Ziguinchor is the largest town in southern Senegal, and the main access point for travel in the Casamance region.
Top experiences in Ziguinchor
