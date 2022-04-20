Dakar

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Dakar. Senegal

Getty Images/age fotostock RM

Overview

Dakar is a city of extremes, where horse-cart drivers chug over swish highways and gleaming SUVs squeeze through tiny sand roads; where elegant ladies dig skinny heels into dusty walkways and suit-clad businessmen kneel down for prayer in the middle of the street. Once a tiny settlement in the south of the Cap Vert peninsula, Dakar now spreads almost across its entire triangle, and keeps growing.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Île de N'Gor

    Dakar

    For a quick escape from the frenetic streets of Dakar, head to peaceful Île de N'Gor, a tiny island just off Dakar's north shore. It has a few calm…

  • Musée Théodore Monod

    Musée Théodore Monod

    Dakar

    The is one of Senegal's best museums. Exhibitions delve into African art and culture with over 9000 objects on display. Lively displays of masks and…

  • x-default

    African Renaissance Monument

    Dakar

    Allegedly Africa's highest statue, the African Renaissance Monument was unveiled in 2010 to commemorate Senegal's 50 years of independence from France. At…

  • The lowest shutter speed I have ever shot during a KAP session at 1/250. Turned out well and had many keepers, but this photograph is the only one worthy of upload...About ten minutes after this shot, they turned the lights on. There was still a bit of ambient light, so now I wonder what 1/150 or 1/100 would do while the light is on?l..www.unc.edu/~rowlett/lighthouse/sen.htm..Image was captured by a camera suspended by a kite line. Kite Aerial Photography (KAP)

    Mamelles Lighthouse

    Dakar

    A photogenic 1864 lighthouse graces the top of one of Dakar's few hills. It's worth making leisurely 20-minute walk, with sweeping views across the city…

  • Dakar. Senegal

    Place de l'Indépendance

    Dakar

    Dakar's central square is the beating heart of the city. Symmetrically laid out and home to countless cars, crooks and 1960s concrete blocks, it also…

  • The mausoleum where the founder of the Layen Muslim brotherhood is buried, Yoff - Dakar

    Layen Mausoleum

    Dakar

    In Yoff village, take a look at the Layen Mausoleum, a shrine to the founder of the Layen Muslim brotherhood. Residents of Yoff are noted for their strong…

  • x-default

    Plage de N'Gor

    Dakar

    Plage de N'gor is a small beach popular with families and football-playing youths, and there are a few snack spots with tables on the sands. It's not a…

  • x-default

    Plage de Virage

    Dakar

    Plage de Virage is a popular spot with surfers. This small beach gets packed on weekends with a mostly local crowd, though a few foreigners pass by,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Dakar

An old-school electronic keyboard hangs from a wall that is also adorned with old gig posters; a looped electric cable also hangs from the battered wall.

Beaches

Dakar: Senegal's city of rhythm

Sep 18, 2019 • 8 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Dakar