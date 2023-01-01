For a quick escape from the frenetic streets of Dakar, head to peaceful Île de N'Gor, a tiny island just off Dakar's north shore. It has a few calm beaches on the bay side, and some legendary surf on the northern coastline. Most visitors just come for the day, to relax on the beaches, stroll the sandy lanes of the village and have lunch in one of the waterside eateries, but there are several appealing guesthouses here as well.

Pirogues leave every hour or so between 10am and 7pm from Plage de N'Gor for the 400m trip across to the island (CFA500, 10 minutes). It's a wet landing on both sides, so wear sandals and prepare to roll up your pants.