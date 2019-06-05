Maison des Esclaves

'La Maison des Esclaves' (Slave House) on Ile de Goree. Built in 1776 by the Dutch and renovated in 1990, over 20 million slaves passed through the island.

Set in a former grand home allegedly used as a departure point for slaves, this is one of the most important monuments to the slave trade and features the famous 'doorway to nowhere' opening directly to the sea.

