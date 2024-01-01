Palais Présidentiel

Surrounded by sumptuous gardens and guards in colonial-style uniforms, the presidential palace was originally built for the colonial governors but now serves as the residence of the current sitting president. You can't go inside but it's a popular spot to take photos of the stately 1907 structure and its regal guards.
