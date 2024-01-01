Palais Présidentiel

Dakar

LoginSave

Surrounded by sumptuous gardens and guards in colonial-style uniforms, the presidential palace was originally built for the colonial governors but now serves as the residence of the current sitting president. You can't go inside but it's a popular spot to take photos of the stately 1907 structure and its regal guards.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Île de N'Gor

    8.28 MILES

    For a quick escape from the frenetic streets of Dakar, head to peaceful Île de N'Gor, a tiny island just off Dakar's north shore. It has a few calm…

  • Musée Théodore Monod

    Musée Théodore Monod

    0.36 MILES

    The is one of Senegal's best museums. Exhibitions delve into African art and culture with over 9000 objects on display. Lively displays of masks and…

  • 'La Maison des Esclaves' (Slave House) on Ile de Goree. Built in 1776 by the Dutch and renovated in 1990, over 20 million slaves passed through the island.

    Maison des Esclaves

    2.39 MILES

    Set in a former grand home allegedly used as a departure point for slaves, this is one of the most important monuments to the slave trade and features the…

  • x-default

    African Renaissance Monument

    5.81 MILES

    Allegedly Africa's highest statue, the African Renaissance Monument was unveiled in 2010 to commemorate Senegal's 50 years of independence from France. At…

  • The lowest shutter speed I have ever shot during a KAP session at 1/250. Turned out well and had many keepers, but this photograph is the only one worthy of upload...About ten minutes after this shot, they turned the lights on. There was still a bit of ambient light, so now I wonder what 1/150 or 1/100 would do while the light is on?l..www.unc.edu/~rowlett/lighthouse/sen.htm..Image was captured by a camera suspended by a kite line. Kite Aerial Photography (KAP)

    Mamelles Lighthouse

    6.06 MILES

    A photogenic 1864 lighthouse graces the top of one of Dakar's few hills. It's worth making leisurely 20-minute walk, with sweeping views across the city…

  • x-default

    Plage de N'Gor

    7.95 MILES

    Plage de N'gor is a small beach popular with families and football-playing youths, and there are a few snack spots with tables on the sands. It's not a…

  • x-default

    Plage de Virage

    7.68 MILES

    Plage de Virage is a popular spot with surfers. This small beach gets packed on weekends with a mostly local crowd, though a few foreigners pass by,…

  • Réserve Naturelle Somone

    Réserve Naturelle Somone

    26.09 MILES

    This serene 700-hectare reserve is a great spot for seeing some of the avian wildlife along the coast. Pelicans, egrets, herons and flamingos are among…

View more attractions

Nearby Dakar attractions

1. Musée Théodore Monod

0.36 MILES

The is one of Senegal's best museums. Exhibitions delve into African art and culture with over 9000 objects on display. Lively displays of masks and…

2. Place de l'Indépendance

0.36 MILES

Dakar's central square is the beating heart of the city. Symmetrically laid out and home to countless cars, crooks and 1960s concrete blocks, it also…

3. Chambre de Commerce

0.42 MILES

On the northwest corner of Pl de l'Indépendance stands this grand colonnaded building, erected in 1910. It played a pivotal role for developing trade and…

4. Gouvernance

0.44 MILES

A grand building anchoring the Place de l'Indépendance, la Gouvernance was the seat of power for the French colonial administration of Senegal.

5. Train Station

0.77 MILES

The elegant facade of this train station inspires ideas of romantic train journeys (which are quickly wiped away once you enter the bleak interior).

6. Médina

1.09 MILES

A bustling popular quartier with tiny tailor's shops, a busy Marché Tilène and streets brimming with life, the Médina was built as a township for the…

7. Grande Mosquée

1.15 MILES

The impressive Grande Mosquée, built in 1964, sits in the heart of Médina, a lively neighbourhood where tiny tailor shops fight for space with improvised…

8. IFAN Historical Museum

2.27 MILES

Gives a glimpse of island (and regional) history dating back to the 5th century. Exhibitions cover cultural lore, megalithic sites, key figures in the…