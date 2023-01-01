Musée Théodore Monod

The is one of Senegal's best museums. Exhibitions delve into African art and culture with over 9000 objects on display. Lively displays of masks and traditional dress from across the region (including Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Benin and Nigeria) give an excellent overview of styles without bombarding you with more than you can take in.

You can also see beautiful fabrics and carvings, drums, musical instruments and agricultural tools. A gallery behind the main building often houses contemporary art exhibitions.