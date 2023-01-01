Mamelles Lighthouse

A photogenic 1864 lighthouse graces the top of one of Dakar's few hills. It's worth making leisurely 20-minute walk, with sweeping views across the city and the water waiting at the top. Once there, you can visit the exterior of the lighthouse (CFA1000) or pay a little extra (CFA2000) for a short guided tour through the lighthouse and up to the top.

Guides explain a bit of lighthouse lore: its evolution over the years, and its importance to the West African coastline. The beam is visible from up to 53km. There's also an open-air eating and drinking spot at the base of the lighthouse, which hosts live music on Friday nights and Sunday brunch.