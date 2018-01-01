Welcome to Dumfries

Lovely, red-hued sandstone bridges criss-cross the wide, grassy-banked River Nith, which runs through the centre of pleasant Dumfries. Historic­ally the town held a strategic position in the path of vengeful English armies; consequently, although it has existed since Roman times, the oldest standing building dates from the 17th century. Plenty of famous names have passed through: Robert Burns lived here and worked as a tax collector, Peter Pan creator JM Barrie was schooled here and DJ Calvin Harris hails from the town.