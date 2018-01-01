Welcome to Masaya
Masaya is 29km southeast of Managua and 16km northwest of Granada. The city sits at the edge of Laguna de Masaya, beyond which rises Volcán Masaya, which can be visited on day trips from here or Granada.
Day Trip to Masaya and Granada from Managua
After pickup from your Managua hotel, head 18 miles (29 km) to Masaya, known both as the 'City of Flowers' and as the ‘Cradle of Folklore.’ First visit Masaya Volcano National Park, where you’ll see its active crater up close before visiting the Ecological Museum to learn about the geology and history of the volcano. Then head into town and walk through the local market, where you'll find beautiful handmade crafts made from wood and ceramics, as well as clothing and jewelry. Masaya is known for its handicrafts, so this is a great place to pick up a souvenir, if you wish!Next, re-board your coach and enjoy the drive to Granada. Located on the shores of Lake Nicaragua (also known as Lake Cocibolca), Granada is a quaint colonial city filled with colorfully painted buildings and rich history. Admire the colonial architecture, sample local food like the delicious vigoron, a plantain wrap filled with pork and cabbage (own expense), and learn about the city’s culture and history from your guide. Take a break for lunch at a local restaurant (own expense), and then continue your tour of Granada to Independence Plaza, where you'll find an obelisk dedicated to the heroes of the 1821 struggle for independence. Then head to Central Park, where you'll see the Cathedral of Granada, originally built in the early 1500s. Admire the cathedral’s four chapels and 12 stained-glass windows, and then walk along the pedestrianized street of La Calzada to marvel at the colorful colonial buildings.Next, visit the Convent and Museum of San Francisco, which houses one of the best museums in the region. Tour the museum to see Primitivist art, a to-scale model of the city and the Zapatera statuary. Then visit Casa de los Tres Mundos, a foundation created to support and promote cultural projects in Nicaragua. Tour the beautiful mansion that houses Casa de los Tres Mundos, and browse through a few art displays. Your tour ends when you are transported back to your Managua hotel.
Granada Colonial Tour
The will start at the main central park of Granada, where you will learn about the history, gastronomy,culture and the daily lives of the locals. You will walk around the two main plazas which are Colon Plaza and the Independent Plaza.Afterwards you will visit the house of the 3 worlds which is a historical colonial building. Later, you will visit the museum of San Francisco which hosts of pre-colonial indigenous collection in a show room where we could take close up photos. Then, you will be taken to Masaya, an active volcano, visit the museum and drive to the summit of the active crater where you will be close to the drop of the crater. This volcano release 6000 tons of sulfur everyday. The next stop will be Masaya's hand craft market where you can get many local souvenirs.The last activity will be a relaxing boat tour in the Isletas to do bird watching and enjoy the lake breeze.
14-Day Nicaragua from North to South
Day 1: Pick up in Managua airport and travel to Matagalpa, where you will spend the night at Buongiorno Principessa hotel.Day 2: Leaving to El Chile indigenous community. Visit to traditional indigenous looms, walk around the community and up to El Chile hill. After having a traditional lunch, you will leave to Bosawás Biosphere Reserve, where you will spend the night.Day 3: Trekking in Bosawás Biosphere Reserve. Day 4:Leaving from Bosawas to León we will arrival in the afternoon and spend the night at Malinche hostel.Day 5: Enjoy a city tour of León in the morning. You will have free time in the afternoon at the beach. Overnight in León.Day 6: Cerro Negro climbing and sand-boarding. In the afternoon you will visit the Tiger lagoon. Night in LeónDay 7: From León we'llnow go to Masaya. Going up to Masaya Volcano by car and horse-riding around the crater. In the evening you will visit Masaya traditional market, Catarina view point and you will spend the night in Granada, at La Siesta hotel.Day 8: Visiting Granada in the morning, chance of a boat trip around "Las Isletas", a small island in Cocicolba Lake or kayaking in Asese bay. Night in Granada.Day 9: Trekking in Mombacho volcano in the morning. In afternoon you will leave to Ometepe Island, where you will spend the night. Overnight at Finca Venecia hotel.Day 10: You will spend the all day discovering the island. n the morning you will walk up to San Ramón waterfall and at around 3:30pm get ready to return. In the afternoon you can relax having a bath in the "Ojo de Agua" thermal waters.Day 11:Leaving from Ometepe to San Juan del Sur. You will spend the evening in Maderas beach and the night in Casa Maderas Ecolodge.Day 12: Spend the day in Maderas beach.Day 13: Boat trip to watch whales and/or turtles according to the season. Afternoon in one of its beaches. You will spend the night in San Juan del Sur or in Managua, according to your return flight.Day 14: Flight back home.
Volcanoes Full Day
8:00am – Your day will starts visiting the Mombacho Volcano. This dormant volcano has four craters. All of the craters are covered with cloud forest. This type of forest is only found on one other spot in the Pacific, and that is on the Apoyo Lagoon. On the Mombacho volcano, you are going to walk around one of the craters, you can find a lots of different trees and plants that thrive because of the cloud forests humidity, also can observe howler and white face monkeys, as well as snakes, deer, reptiles, birds, and insects. 12:30pm – Your next stop is to Apoyo Lagoon, a nature reserve located between the departments of Masaya and Granada. Apoyo is the deepest geological point in Central America. This ancient volcano last erupted 20,000 years ago.The glistening deep-blue Crater lagoon with its slightly salty water is an invitation to swim, dive, sail or paddle. Here you have one of the cleanest lakes in the entire region. For swimmers, there are no dangers lurking under the surface and the water temperature between 25 and 28 degrees is just right for a refreshing dip anytime and is especially inviting on cooler days. Measuring around six kilometers across and with a surface area of approximately 2,100 hectares there is plenty of room for water sports without disturbing the habitat of the many varieties of fish. 5:00pm – After your relaxing afternoon get ready to visit the Masaya Volcano National Park. We are going up to the viewpoint, which will allow you to look inside the crater mouth, and observe the lava activity from a recent crater formed. You will be back to the city of Granada around 8:00 pm.
Masaya and Apoyo Lagoon Tour from Granada
A bilingual guide and driver will be waiting for you to go for amazing adventure at Masaya surrounding. In the morning you will visit the finest handcraft market of Masaya, where you will enjoy the creativity and variety of Nicaraguan art at bargain prices. Later transfer to Catarina, this is a small and characteristic village of Nicaragua where people work seedling nurseries, make handcrafts and raise horses. Placed on top of a hill at 520 meters over the sea level, present a very agreeable climate, the temperature is between 22 and 27 degrees. From there you can enjoy a magnificent view of the Apoyo lagoon, Mombacho volcano, Granada and Lake Nicaragua and then you will go to San Juan de Oriente, famous for its ceramic arts. Visit a workshop, all items are handmade and the “know how” is transmitted from fathers to sons. Continue driving a few minutes more to Apoyo Lagoon. The lagoon of 5km of diameter with crystal clear water at the pleasant temperature is one of the most beautiful hidden treasures of Nicaragua. The small resort features a restaurant, kayak and sail boats rental and more. The perfect spot to spend a very relaxing day, it is a small paradise for relaxation or water sports. There is a possibility for a short hike in a path marked out in the forest where many families of monkeys “monos congos” live. During the afternoon you will be transferred back to Granada.
Lava tour Masaya Volcano
In the afternoon 4.30 pm your guide will pick you up and drive you to the first national park volcano Masaya founded in 1979, First you will visit the viewpoint of the lagoon of Masaya that is in the center of visitors while falls it night, then drive until the Crater where will appreciate the impressive emanation of gases of the crater active of the volcano Masaya and its lava Lake that is can appreciate to simple view, Then return to your Hotel, As such it’s a rewarding and memorable experience well worth your time, and possibly one of the top three things to do in Nicaragua