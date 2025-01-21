It comes four times a century, bringing crowds and chaos but also faith and beauty. In Rome, 2025 is the year of the Vatican Jubilee. For Catholics that means it’s a holy year – the chance to strengthen your faith and worship with pilgrims from around the world. For everyone else, it’s a chance to experience Rome at its fullest after months of renovation works on sites from the Trevi Fountain to Caravaggio’s paintings at San Luigi dei Francesi; it’s cleaner and more visitor-friendly than ever before.

But we do mean Rome at its fullest. More than 32 million pilgrims are expected to descend upon the Eternal City this year and given that Rome already saw 37.3 million regular visitors in 2023, the Italian capital is going to feel incredibly crowded. An increase in visitor numbers across Italy’s other popular destinations also looks to be a likely knock-on effect.

For those planning to visit in 2025, it will be a trade-off between bigger crowds and sheer atmosphere. So should you stick or twist? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Jubilee?

For Catholics, a papal Jubilee is the holiest of years – a time to focus on spirituality, repentance and forgiveness. Significantly, it’s also a time to get a special plenary Jubilee indulgence (a lifting of future punishment for forgiven sins). One way to receive this is to visit one of Rome’s papal basilicas: St Peter’s, San Giovanni in Laterano, Santa Maria Maggiore, and San Paolo Fuori le Mura.

Each Jubilee year has a theme, and this year’s is “Pilgrims of Hope,” encouraging pilgrims at a time when the world is racked by war, political division and the climate crisis.

“It’s an opportunity of renewal, allowing us to embrace forgiveness and look ahead to a brighter future,” says Mountain Butorac, who leads pilgrimages and Catholic tours of Rome.

Four “Holy Doors” have been opened by the Pope at the four papal basilicas. These are only opened during a Jubilee year, and walking through them symbolizes spiritual renewal. The Holy Door at St Peter’s will remain open until January 6, 2026; the others close December 28, 2025. A fifth Holy Door was also opened by the Pope outside the walls of the Vatican at Rebibbia Prison, one of the largest prisons in Italy. Find the full schedule on the official website here.

How will it impact travelers?

Up to 32 million pilgrims will descend on Rome this year – potentially almost doubling regular visitor numbers. What’s more, all of them will be converging on Vatican City, the smallest sovereign state in the world at less than half a square kilometer (120 acres). Expect the Vatican and surrounding areas such as Prati to be bedlam, but accommodation will be at a premium throughout the city, and public (and private) transport will be pushed to the max.

It’s likely that most pilgrims will want to visit Rome’s main sites, as well as the Vatican, meaning that the queue for the Colosseum may get even more interminable. “It’s a material increase,” warns Rome-based Kenny Dunn, founder and CEO of Eating Europe.

It's worth making a visit to St Peter's Basilica, which may be easier to visit. Shutterstock

Should I visit the Vatican and can I book in advance?

If you’re Catholic, obviously. If you’re interested in religious history and ritual, absolutely. If you’re not bothered, though, it’ll certainly be easier to steer clear. James Hill, the Rome-based owner of James Hill Travels, suggests swerving the three other papal basilicas, too.

And yet… avoiding the Jubilee might also be missing out. “The atmosphere this year will be thriving,” says Ali Butler, Italy product manager at Explore Worldwide.

Definitely book ahead for the Vatican Museums – though right now it's only possible to book through to the end of June. Booking early gives you leeway over timing. When I just checked in January, there were tickets every day for the following week – with availability largely in the afternoons. Obviously, this is low season; try doing that over Easter and you’ll likely get a nasty surprise. For April 19, Easter Saturday, tickets are already almost gone. In fact, Butorac suggests skipping the Vatican Museums and instead concentrating on a visit to St Peter’s, which he says will be easier to visit.

Get away from the crowds at Palazzo Altemps. Shutterstock

What about the rest of Rome?

Major sites like the Colosseum and the Roman Forum will probably be busier – Hill reckons the city’s main churches will be too. But the beauty of Rome is that the vast majority of tourists cluster around a handful of sites. “There are countless amazing museums that are almost always empty,” says Sean Finelli, cofounder of The Roman Guy.

He recommends Palazzo Altemps, which has a remarkable collection of Greek and Roman sculpture, and Palazzo Spada, known for its Baroque works by the likes of Guido Reni and Artemisia Gentileschi. Butorac mentions the almost 1,000 churches of Rome to lose yourself in.

Dunn recommends splashing out on "skip the line" tickets for every site. “Just plan ahead and you’ll be fine,” he says.

Are there any advantages to visiting during the Jubilee?

Absolutely. The atmosphere is like no other, whether or not you’re religious. What’s more, Rome has been sprucing itself up in anticipation over recent years. “The city hasn’t looked this good in decades,” says Dunn. Finelli, who was a guide in Rome for a decade, couldn’t believe the difference when he visited in January. “The city has changed profusely,” he says. “I almost fell off my scooter because a tunnel, which wasn’t there the last time I visited in September, was opened up next to Castel Sant’Angelo. The city is looking much better for pedestrians.” So pack comfy shoes because there’ll be record traffic.

Look out, as well, for special events and openings around the city. I’m showing my age here but I visited Rome as a student during the 2000 Jubilee. I don’t remember the crowds but I’ll never forget exploring the Mausoleum of Augustus, which was opened specially for the year (and then closed again), virtually alone.

“With proper planning, people can still have a lovely visit,” says Butorac. “This year will be full of special events and concerts. There are also areas of churches that will be accessible, which previously were not. For example, it’s now possible to visit the dome of Santa Maria Maggiore and the scavi [the ancient remains under the basilica] of San Giovanni in Laterano.”

Does this just impact Rome? Or will all of Italy be busier?

It’s likely that Florence and Venice – Italy’s two other massive hitters – will experience a similar surge. Hill adds that other Catholic sites like Assisi, Padua and Loreto will be busy, too, as well as other major destinations such as Milan and Naples. Finelli thinks the Amalfi Coast will be packed.

Get away from the crowds in Lecce, Puglia. Martina De Pascali for Lonely Planet

Is there a way to avoid the crowds?

If you’re set on Rome, it’s going to be crowded at the main sites and accommodation prices will be high – though, as above, there are always quieter sites to visit.

As for the rest of Italy, this might be the year to swerve the big-hitters. Hill suggests the northern regions of Veneto (but not Venice), Piedmont and Friuli Venezia Giulia, while Dino Triantafillou, owner of Italian Journeys, part of Global Travel Collection, recommends Puglia and the city of Lecce in particular.

Thinking of skipping Italy entirely? Butler recommends heading to Spain or Greece – Seville and Athens boast similar levels history and culture, without the Jubilee crowds.

Any tips for visiting in the Jubilee year?

Summer (especially July and August) is the usual peak visitor season, so avoid that, and Christmas will see a pilgrim surge. Finelli says come soon, if you can. “I was there the second week of January and the city was all ours – it was easy to find a table or spot at the bar,” he says. Hill agrees and thinks before March or November and early December will be quietest.

Booking ahead extends to restaurants too. Dunn, the food expert, suggests booking two to three weeks ahead for regular dinners, or two months out for famous restaurants. Left it too late? Pin your hopes on lunch. “It’s always much easier to find a table even without a reservation,” he says.

On the ground, prioritize comfort over style – to avoid the epic traffic, you’ll need to be on foot. And dress modestly or take cover-ups; the rules over church attire are likely to be stricter.

Don’t necessarily think of postponing to 2026, says Triantafillou. “Rome gets busier every year.”

And above all, see past the crowds and enjoy yourself. “This is a pretty unique time to be in Rome,” says Dunn. “Just plan ahead and you’ll enjoy this very special time.”