Walking Tour of Turin

Meet your guide in the morning at Piazza Castello, a grand city square in the heart of Turin that is home to a number of important museums, theaters and cafes. Set against the backdrop of the Alps, this beautiful city was the first capital of the Italian Kingdom back in 1861. These days, it's well known as the home of the Holy Shroud, Juventus Football Club and the birthplace of Fiat.Explore the city’s opulent past as you view the 16th-century Palazzo di Reale, or Royal Palace of Turin, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site that used to be the official residence of the Duke of Savoy. Listen to your guide reveal facts and recount anecdotes. If your tour group has more than six participants, you’ll receive headphones to ensure you can clearly hear the guide’s narration.See Duomo di Turin (Cathedral of John the Baptist), which occasionally displays the world-famous Holy Shroud, commonly known as the Shroud of Turin. This ancient rag is said to be the cloth that covered Jesus in the tomb. If the shroud is on display, head inside to see it firsthand. If not, visit the Church of San Lorenzo to see the next best thing: a copy of the shroud.Walk over to 17th-century Palazzo Carignano, discovering the ground floor rooms where was born the first King of Italy and then, near the Art Nouveau-accented Mole Antonelliana, home of the National Museum of Cinema, the tour ends.Descend from the lofty heights of the tower and head to the 17th-century Palazzo Carignano. Your tour then concludes near the Mole Antonelliana. An exceptional display of art nouveau architecture, the Mole Antonelliana is home to the National Museum of Cinema — the tallest museum in the world.