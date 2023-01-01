Architect-designer-artist Carlo Mollino is perhaps Turin's most intriguing son and a quintessentially 20th-century Torinese. The little-known Museo Casa Mollino is a testament to his deliriously lush aesthetic and his skill as a craftsman, as well as his manifold obsessions. It was also where many of his theatrical, erotically charged Polaroid portraits were shot. Father and son Fulvio and Napoleone Ferrari are dedicated keepers of his legacy and compelling interpreters and storytellers.

For those with a passion for 20th-century art and architecture, it's a profoundly rewarding experience. Tours must be prearranged by email.