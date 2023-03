The symbol of Turin, this 167m tower with its distinctive aluminium spire appears on the Italian two-cent coin. It was originally intended as a synagogue when construction began in 1862, but was never used as a place of worship, and nowadays houses the Museo Nazionale del Cinema. For dazzling 360-degree views, take the Panoramic Lift up to the 85m-high outdoor viewing deck.

On weekends, wait times can be long both going up and coming down.