A part-medieval, part-baroque castle built in the 13th century on the site of the old Roman gate, this palazzo is named after Madama Reale Maria Cristina, the widow of Vittorio Amedeo I (Duke of Savoy, 1630–37). Today, much of the building houses the expansive Museo Civico d'Arte Antica, which contains four floors of mostly decorative arts from medieval to the post-unification period, along with temporary exhibitions of contemporary art.