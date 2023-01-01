Museo Nazionale del Risorgimento Italiano

After extensive renovations, this significant museum reopened in 2011 to coincide with the centenary of the Risorgimento (reunification period). An astounding 30-room trajectory illustrates the creation of the modern Italian state in the very building (the baroque Palazzo Carignano) where many of the key events happened. Not only was this the birthplace of Carlo Alberto and Vittorio Emanuele II, but it was also the seat of united Italy's first parliament from 1861 to 1864.

It's a history lesson and a half, one that's accomplished with flair and drama, along with an incredible collection of portraiture and documentary objects.