Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© Angelo Miele / Getty Images
There's a whiff of Paris in Turin's elegant tree-lined boulevards and echoes of Vienna in its stately art-nouveau cafes, but make no mistake – this elegant, Alp-fringed city is utterly self-possessed. The industrious Torinese gave the world its first saleable hard chocolate and Italy's most iconic car, the Fiat.
Turin
Some 21km west of Turin, the Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art is a giant of modern art in Piedmont. Its ambition and reach, not to mention…
Turin
OK, it may not enjoy the weighty publicity of its French counterpart, but this is one of the largest royal residences in the world, rescued from ruin by a…
Turin
Opened in 1824 and housed in the austere Palazzo dell'Accademia delle Scienze, this Turin institution houses the most important collection of Egyptian…
Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile
Turin
As the historic birthplace of one of the world's leading car manufacturers – the ‘T’ in Fiat stands for Torino – Turin is the obvious place for a car…
Turin
Statues of the mythical twins Castor and Pollux guard the entrance to this eye-catching palace and, according to local hearsay, also watch over the…
Turin
Architect-designer-artist Carlo Mollino is perhaps Turin's most intriguing son and a quintessentially 20th-century Torinese. The little-known Museo Casa…
Turin
Vittorio Amedeo II's 1706 promise, to build a basilica to honour the Virgin Mary if Turin was saved from besieging French and Spanish armies, resulted in…
Cattedrale di San Giovanni Battista
Turin
Turin's cathedral was built between 1491 and 1498 on the site of three 14th-century basilicas and, before that, a Roman theatre. Plain interior aside, as…
Best Things to Do
Fabulous museums, regional aperitifs, cutting-edge design, shopping and more: it’s hard to have a bad time in Turin.Read article
Best Time to Visit
As one of Italy’s great unsung destinations, Turin is a good year-round destination. Here's when to make the most of it.Read article
Things to Know
How many days do I need? What should I book in advance? Where should I stay for the best nightlife? Everything you need to know before you go to Turin.Read article
Transportation
It may be the birthplace of Fiat, but in Turin it's best to leave the car in the garage and explore by foot or public transport.Read article
Free Things to Do
Stretch your euros to the max with our guide to the best free things to do in beautiful Turin.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Here’s our guide to Turin’s top neighborhoods - and what each has to offer - so you can pick the perfect one for your next vacation.Read article
Day Trips
Easily reachable by train, bus or e-bike, these top destinations make for delightful day trips from Turin.Read article
Money and Costs
Elegant and sophisticated, Turin looks every inch the royal capital it once was, but you don’t have to spend a queen’s ransom to enjoy it.Read article
Jun 12, 2022 • 5 min read
May 9, 2022 • 6 min read
May 8, 2022 • 5 min read
Apr 30, 2022 • 6 min read
Apr 28, 2022 • 6 min read
Apr 28, 2022 • 5 min read
Apr 28, 2022 • 8 min read
Apr 28, 2022 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Turin with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide