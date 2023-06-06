Turin

Photo taken in Torino, Italy

© Angelo Miele / Getty Images

Overview

There's a whiff of Paris in Turin's elegant tree-lined boulevards and echoes of Vienna in its stately art-nouveau cafes, but make no mistake – this elegant, Alp-fringed city is utterly self-possessed. The industrious Torinese gave the world its first saleable hard chocolate and Italy's most iconic car, the Fiat.

  • Outside of Castello di Rivoli castle.

    Castello di Rivoli

    Turin

    Some 21km west of Turin, the Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art is a giant of modern art in Piedmont. Its ambition and reach, not to mention…

  • Palace and park of Venaria, residence of the Royal House of Savoy, Piedmont (Italy); Shutterstock ID 209445400; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Reggia di Venaria Reale

    Turin

    OK, it may not enjoy the weighty publicity of its French counterpart, but this is one of the largest royal residences in the world, rescued from ruin by a…

  • Egypt, Thebes, Tomb of Kha, The offer and worshiping to Osiris seated on a throne, fragment of the book of the dead, two column papyrus with hieroglyphs and polychrome drawings, eighteenth dynasty

    Museo Egizio

    Turin

    Opened in 1824 and housed in the austere Palazzo dell'Accademia delle Scienze, this Turin institution houses the most important collection of Egyptian…

  • TURIN, ITALY - CIRCA JANUARY 2017: Vintage red Ferrari car at Museo Nazionale dell Automobile (meaning National Automobile Museum car museum); Shutterstock ID 564700480; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile

    Turin

    As the historic birthplace of one of the world's leading car manufacturers – the ‘T’ in Fiat stands for Torino – Turin is the obvious place for a car…

  • Palazzo Reale

    Palazzo Reale

    Turin

    Statues of the mythical twins Castor and Pollux guard the entrance to this eye-catching palace and, according to local hearsay, also watch over the…

  • Museo Casa Mollino

    Museo Casa Mollino

    Turin

    Architect-designer-artist Carlo Mollino is perhaps Turin's most intriguing son and a quintessentially 20th-century Torinese. The little-known Museo Casa…

  • The Basilica of Superga is a church in the vicinity of Turin. It was built from 1717 to 1731 by Filippo Juvarra, at the top of the hill of Superga.

    Basilica di Superga

    Turin

    Vittorio Amedeo II's 1706 promise, to build a basilica to honour the Virgin Mary if Turin was saved from besieging French and Spanish armies, resulted in…

  • Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Turin; Shutterstock ID 156867308; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Cattedrale di San Giovanni Battista

    Turin

    Turin's cathedral was built between 1491 and 1498 on the site of three 14th-century basilicas and, before that, a Roman theatre. Plain interior aside, as…

Best Things to Do

Fabulous museums, regional aperitifs, cutting-edge design, shopping and more: it’s hard to have a bad time in Turin.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

As one of Italy’s great unsung destinations, Turin is a good year-round destination. Here's when to make the most of it.

Read article

Things to Know

How many days do I need? What should I book in advance? Where should I stay for the best nightlife? Everything you need to know before you go to Turin.

Read article

Transportation

It may be the birthplace of Fiat, but in Turin it's best to leave the car in the garage and explore by foot or public transport.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Stretch your euros to the max with our guide to the best free things to do in beautiful Turin.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Here’s our guide to Turin’s top neighborhoods - and what each has to offer - so you can pick the perfect one for your next vacation.

Read article

Day Trips

Easily reachable by train, bus or e-bike, these top destinations make for delightful day trips from Turin.

Read article

Money and Costs

Elegant and sophisticated, Turin looks every inch the royal capital it once was, but you don’t have to spend a queen’s ransom to enjoy it.

Read article

Plan with a local

Turin, Piemonte / Italy - December 13, 2018: The Royal Palace,, RFE, Shutterstock, cieling, city, painted, exterior, facade, historical, tourism, monument, building, piemonte, gold, tourist, view, italia, palazzo, landmark, europe, italy, architecture, palace, sky, famous, historic, old, european, heritage, italian, history, morning, turin, horse, torino, square, reale, blue, culture, window, travel, royal, piedmont, palazzo reale, royal house, royal palace, Adult, Bag, Building, Female, Footwear, Handbag, Horse, Indoors, Mammal, Museum, Person, Shoe, Woman Turin, Piemonte / Italy - December 13, 2018: The Royal Palace,,

Activities

12 ways to get to know Turin, Italy

Nov 5, 2024 • 8 min read

