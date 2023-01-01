Cattedrale di San Giovanni Battista

Turin's cathedral was built between 1491 and 1498 on the site of three 14th-century basilicas and, before that, a Roman theatre. Plain interior aside, as home to the Shroud of Turin (traditionally believed to be the burial cloth in which Jesus' body was wrapped), this is a highly trafficked church. The famous cloth is not on display, but you can see where it is kept and watch explanatory video presentations.

The separate Romanesque-style bell tower looks older than it really is; it was designed by Juvarra and built in 1723. Just to the north lie the remains of a 1st-century Roman amphitheatre, while a little further to the northwest lies Porta Palatina, the red-brick remains of a Roman-era gate.