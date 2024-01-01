Chiesa di San Carlo Borromeo

Turin

LoginSave

One of the twin churches on Piazza San Carlo, this Baroque beauty was dedicated to San Carlo Borromeo by Carlo Emanuele I in 1619, although the facade dates to 1834.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Egypt, Thebes, Tomb of Kha, The offer and worshiping to Osiris seated on a throne, fragment of the book of the dead, two column papyrus with hieroglyphs and polychrome drawings, eighteenth dynasty

    Museo Egizio

    0.19 MILES

    Opened in 1824 and housed in the austere Palazzo dell'Accademia delle Scienze, this Turin institution houses the most important collection of Egyptian…

  • Outside of Castello di Rivoli castle.

    Castello di Rivoli

    8.38 MILES

    Some 21km west of Turin, the Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art is a giant of modern art in Piedmont. Its ambition and reach, not to mention…

  • Palace and park of Venaria, residence of the Royal House of Savoy, Piedmont (Italy); Shutterstock ID 209445400; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Reggia di Venaria Reale

    5.46 MILES

    OK, it may not enjoy the weighty publicity of its French counterpart, but this is one of the largest royal residences in the world, rescued from ruin by a…

  • Sacra di San Michele

    Sacra di San Michele

    16.71 MILES

    This Gothic-Romanesque abbey, brooding above the road 14km from Turin, has kept sentry atop Monte Pirchiriano (962m) since the 10th century. It housed a…

  • TURIN, ITALY - CIRCA JANUARY 2017: Vintage red Ferrari car at Museo Nazionale dell Automobile (meaning National Automobile Museum car museum); Shutterstock ID 564700480; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile

    2.44 MILES

    As the historic birthplace of one of the world's leading car manufacturers – the ‘T’ in Fiat stands for Torino – Turin is the obvious place for a car…

  • Palazzo Reale

    Palazzo Reale

    0.5 MILES

    Statues of the mythical twins Castor and Pollux guard the entrance to this eye-catching palace and, according to local hearsay, also watch over the…

  • Museo Casa Mollino

    Museo Casa Mollino

    0.93 MILES

    Architect-designer-artist Carlo Mollino is perhaps Turin's most intriguing son and a quintessentially 20th-century Torinese. The little-known Museo Casa…

  • The Basilica of Superga is a church in the vicinity of Turin. It was built from 1717 to 1731 by Filippo Juvarra, at the top of the hill of Superga.

    Basilica di Superga

    4.28 MILES

    Vittorio Amedeo II's 1706 promise, to build a basilica to honour the Virgin Mary if Turin was saved from besieging French and Spanish armies, resulted in…

View more attractions

Nearby Turin attractions

1. Chiesa di Santa Cristina

0.04 MILES

This ornate marble- and granite-fronted church is one of the pair of churches on Piazza San Carlo and dates to 1639.

2. Museo Egizio

0.19 MILES

Opened in 1824 and housed in the austere Palazzo dell'Accademia delle Scienze, this Turin institution houses the most important collection of Egyptian…

4. Palazzo Madama

0.35 MILES

A part-medieval, part-baroque castle built in the 13th century on the site of the old Roman gate, this palazzo is named after Madama Reale Maria Cristina,…

5. Piazza Castello

0.37 MILES

Turin's central square is lined with museums, theatres and cafes. The city's Savoy heart, although laid out from the mid-1300s, was mostly constructed…

6. Cattedrale di San Giovanni Battista

0.5 MILES

Turin's cathedral was built between 1491 and 1498 on the site of three 14th-century basilicas and, before that, a Roman theatre. Plain interior aside, as…

7. Palazzo Reale

0.5 MILES

Statues of the mythical twins Castor and Pollux guard the entrance to this eye-catching palace and, according to local hearsay, also watch over the…

8. Giardino Reale

0.55 MILES

These royal gardens, freely accessed via the Palazzo Reale, make a tranquil setting for a bit of down time in the city centre. Flower-lined pathways,…