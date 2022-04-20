Alba

A once-powerful city-state whose centre sported more than 100 towers, Alba is considered the capital of the Langhe, and has big-city confidence and energy while retaining all the grace and warmth of a small rural town. Alba's considerable gastronomic reputation comes courtesy of its white truffles, dark chocolate and wine. Its annual autumn truffle fair draws huge crowds and the odd truffle-mad celebrity. The vendemmia (grape harvest) remains refreshingly local and low key, if ecstatic in its own way.

  Centro Culturale San Giuseppe

    Centro Culturale San Giuseppe

    A converted church turned cultural centre, this is a lovely place to catch a choral or chamber music performance, or undertake a bracing hike up 134 steps…

  Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

    Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

    There's been a cathedral here since the 12th century, though the current terracotta-brick affair is mostly the result of an almost complete neo-Gothic…

