Cappella del Barolo

Alba's winemaking-restaurateuring Ceretti family has commissioned a number of site-specific artworks in the region and this never-consecrated chapel is one of the most wonderful. Its Sol LeWitt exterior and David Tremlett interiors were added in 1999. Lewitt's playful intervention is visible from across the vines, but don't miss Tremlett's work inside, which is both serene and enlivening. It's always open, just push the door.

It's located around 2km southeast of (and downhill from) La Morra and is set among rolling vineyards.