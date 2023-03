Some 28km south of Asti, the Cantine Bosca is one of several historic wineries that produce the famed sparkling wine of the area (the DOCG Asti Spumante, made from Moscato grapes). Bosca is also known for its 'underground cathedrals', an impressive series of brick-walled halls and tunnels built below the hamlet of Canelli. You can book free visits online or over the phone, but advanced reservations are essential.