Dating back to the early 1700s, La Morra's stolid bell tower soars 31m above Piazza Castello. Make your way up the narrow staircases for fine 360-degree views over the terracotta roofs of town and the patchwork fields of vineyards stretching off into the distance.

You'll also have an up-close view of a very large bell; mind the time, as it clangs to life on the hour and the half hour.