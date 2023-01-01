The 12th-century Castello di Moncalieri was the first fortress built by Thomas I of Savoy just south of the centre of Turin, commanding the southern access to the city. Since 1921 it has been the headquarters for the carabinieri (military police), created by Victor Emanuele I of Savoy in 1726 as a police force for the island of Sardinia (briefly within Savoy dominion) and which later became Italy’s first police force following unification in 1861.

The castle is usually closed to the public, and opens only on rare special occasions. It's located 9km southeast of Turin's city centre, reachable by bus no 67 from Porta Nuova.