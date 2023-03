Turin's former Fiat factory, one of Italy's most praised examples of early-20th-century industrial architecture, is 5km south of the city centre. It was redesigned by architect Renzo Piano in the 1980s to house an exhibition centre, a university campus and hotels. The starkly beautiful space today houses the 8 Gallery shopping mall, the Pinacoteca Giovanni e Marella Agnelli and a former rooftop car test track.

Lingotto is on the M1 metro line and easily accessible from the city centre.