On the rooftop of the Lingotto building, 3km south of the centre, this intimate gallery houses the personal collection of late Fiat head Gianni Agnelli, with masterpieces by Renoir, Manet, Modigliani, Matisse and Picasso, among others. Apart from the paintings, your ticket grants you access to the Lingotto's famous rooftop test track.

It also has an attached bookshop, full of wonderful art and design titles. When there's no temporary exhibition showing, the gallery admission is €8.