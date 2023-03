Take the lift to the rooftop of this restored medieval tower for a sublime view over wine country. You'll see the meandering Tanaro River, various other settlements (Alba, Neive, Treiso, Asti) and the vineyard-covered rolling hills of Langhe and Roero stretching off to the horizon.

You can also enjoy wine tastings on the breezy terrace here, with four different wines available (€5 per glass).