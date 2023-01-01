Asti,Italy,6 october 2019.Asti Cathedral is dedicated to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary,82m long and 24m in height and width, is one of the largest churches in Piedmont, the highest expression of Gothic architecture of the region 1180012782

Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

Asti

Rising above Asti's historic core is the enormous belfry of this 13th-century Romanesque-Gothic cathedral. Its grandly painted interior merits a peek.

  • Egypt, Thebes, Tomb of Kha, The offer and worshiping to Osiris seated on a throne, fragment of the book of the dead, two column papyrus with hieroglyphs and polychrome drawings, eighteenth dynasty

    Museo Egizio

    27.68 MILES

    Opened in 1824 and housed in the austere Palazzo dell'Accademia delle Scienze, this Turin institution houses the most important collection of Egyptian…

  • TURIN, ITALY - CIRCA JANUARY 2017: Vintage red Ferrari car at Museo Nazionale dell Automobile (meaning National Automobile Museum car museum); Shutterstock ID 564700480; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile

    27.21 MILES

    As the historic birthplace of one of the world's leading car manufacturers – the ‘T’ in Fiat stands for Torino – Turin is the obvious place for a car…

  • Cappella del Barolo, a little colorful church on a summer's day.

    Cappella del Barolo

    22.54 MILES

    Alba's winemaking-restaurateuring Ceretti family has commissioned a number of site-specific artworks in the region and this never-consecrated chapel is…

  • The Basilica of Superga is a church in the vicinity of Turin. It was built from 1717 to 1731 by Filippo Juvarra, at the top of the hill of Superga.

    Basilica di Superga

    24.5 MILES

    Vittorio Amedeo II's 1706 promise, to build a basilica to honour the Virgin Mary if Turin was saved from besieging French and Spanish armies, resulted in…

  • Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Turin; Shutterstock ID 156867308; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Cattedrale di San Giovanni Battista

    27.79 MILES

    Turin's cathedral was built between 1491 and 1498 on the site of three 14th-century basilicas and, before that, a Roman theatre. Plain interior aside, as…

1. Palazzo Mazzetti

0.18 MILES

This 18th-century residence of the Mazzetti family houses the civic museum and an information office. Downstairs you'll find Roman artefacts and a scale…

2. Torre Troyana o Dell'Orologio

0.33 MILES

During the late 13th century the region became one of Italy's wealthiest, with 150-odd towers springing up in Asti alone. Of the 12 that remain, only this…

3. Cantine Bosca

13.16 MILES

Some 28km south of Asti, the Cantine Bosca is one of several historic wineries that produce the famed sparkling wine of the area (the DOCG Asti Spumante,…

4. Torre di Barbaresco

13.26 MILES

Take the lift to the rooftop of this restored medieval tower for a sublime view over wine country. You'll see the meandering Tanaro River, various other…

5. Centro Culturale San Giuseppe

15.87 MILES

A converted church turned cultural centre, this is a lovely place to catch a choral or chamber music performance, or undertake a bracing hike up 134 steps…

6. Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

15.91 MILES

There's been a cathedral here since the 12th century, though the current terracotta-brick affair is mostly the result of an almost complete neo-Gothic…

7. Chiesa di San Andrea

21.91 MILES

The sloping main square in Bra contains some stately baroque architecture best exemplified by this beauty, designed by Bernini.

8. Torre Campanaria

22.29 MILES

Dating back to the early 1700s, La Morra's stolid bell tower soars 31m above Piazza Castello. Make your way up the narrow staircases for fine 360-degree…