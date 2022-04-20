The Vatican, the world’s smallest sovereign state, sits over the river from Rome's historic centre. Radiating out from the domed grandeur of St Peter’s Basilica, it boasts some of Italy’s most revered artworks, many housed in the vast Vatican Museums (home of the Sistine Chapel), as well as batteries of overpriced restaurants and souvenir shops. Nearby, the landmark Castel Sant’Angelo looms over the Borgo district and upmarket Prati offers excellent accommodation, eating and shopping.