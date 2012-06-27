Dolomite Mountains and Cortina 1-Day Tour from Venice

Meet your driver-guide in central Venice and then leave the city by luxury minivan, traveling north through the Veneto countryside and into the Sesto region in the Dolomite Mountains. Stop for a coffee (own expense) in Pieve di Cadore, a gorgeous little village known for being the birthplace of the Renaissance painter Titian, and then continue to Lake Santa Caterina. Stretch your legs on a quick stroll, admiring the lakeside scenery, and then continue by coach to Lake Misurina -- known as the ‘Pearl of the Dolomites.’ Have your camera poised, ready to capture breathtaking shots of the lake against the backdrop of Tre Cime di Lavaredo – the Dolomite’s three distinctive peaks. Travel toward the peaks by coach, stopping at a vantage point to soak up the serene mountain views.Rest at a local trattoria for lunch (own expense), and then choose to either take a walk or stay at the restaurant and relax. If you opt to do the walk, follow your guide's explanations and walk along one of the gentler mountain trails to see more of the area’s sublime scenery, as well as its mountain flora and fauna. Leave the foothills of Tre Cime di Lavaredo in the afternoon and travel by coach to the swanky ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, where affluent Italians go not just to ski, but to see and be seen. Stop for photos at a panoramic viewpoint and drink in views of the bustling town encircled by towering mountains.Enjoy free time in Cortina to do as little or as much as you want. Perhaps browse its elegant boutiques, or visit one of the street-side cafés for a coffee (own expense). Meet your driver-guide back at the pre-arranged time, and return to Venice, passing the peaks of the Dolomite bathed in the late-afternoon sun. Your tour finishes at the start point in the early evening.